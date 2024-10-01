Popular American content creator and gamer Markiplier opened up about the lack of new videos on his YouTube channel.

Initially known for his playthroughs of horror video games, Markiplier's channel has gained over 37 million subscribers since the YouTuber began making content in 2012.

More recently, Markiplier has expanded to different content avenues including hosting podcasts and writing and directing movies, the most recent of which is an adaptation of the video game, Iron Lung.

At the time of writing it has been over a month since Markiplier last uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, which for a frequent content creator is somewhat unusual.

The absence has not gone unnoticed by his fans and on the September 13 episode of his podcast, Distractible, Markiplier addressed what was going on in his life.

The YouTuber mentioned he was "not home still" and was filled with shame for having "no excuse for not uploading videos:"

"I’m not home still… Man, I don’t how… see, I, at this point, have shame of… because I have no excuse for not uploading videos for those that are like, 'Oh, man, I hope he gets back, so we can record.'"

Markiplier added he has "twelve videos in my Dropbox, edited, ready to go" but mentioned his delay is "purely psychological" and may be in connection with his ADHD, as well as the fact that he does all the uploading work on his channel himself:

"I have twelve videos in my Dropbox, edited… Ready to go. I have not uploaded them… No-one has access to my channel, so I do it all myself. And I believe this is an ADHD thing, where if I am so focused on one thing, I cannot do anything else, because if I switch gears, I will lose momentum in the thing that I am focused on. And it’s purely psychological. I know I could do it and it would take me just a little bit of time and I should probably do it today. Just do it all one blast and get them all up and schedule them."

Explaining his hesitations further, Markiplier admitted he wasn't the best at multitasking and apologized to fans saying "I'm a bad YouTuber:"

"But I just have so much with doing that. I have an inability to, as much as I do multitask in my life of various things that I’m juggling, I don’t do that well. And also, I like to fantasize that I am, ‘One day, one thing, that’s all I’m doing.’ And that’s like something I’ve always kind of strived for, but never really works out. So I’m sorry to everybody. I’m a bad YouTuber."

What Happened to Markiplier Lately?

Markiplier's recent comments offer an interesting insight into the life of the YouTuber, and of content creators in general.

It appears Markiplier is going through a period of extreme busyness in his life and, to preserve his mental health, finds it best to focus on one major project at a time, therefore his YouTube content has fallen to the wayside for now.

While Markiplier didn't directly address what specific project it was that he is tunnel-visioned upon, it seems likely it is his new film Iron Lung is taking the majority of his attention right now.

The director confirmed in a video in June 2024 that the film was "officially done" but he was currently involved in the "complicated process" of negotiating its way to theatrical release. Markiplier also mentioned Iron Lung is the "most arduous" project he's taken on, which could explain why it's taken priority over his YouTube posting.

The content creator has adapted to many challenges over the years, some that even saw Markiplier film his videos from a bathtub. No doubt he will also be back on schedule with his YouTube content as soon as he's able.

Markiplier's content can be found on his YouTube channel.