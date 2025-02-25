Here's When Marked Men's Streaming Release Is Now Expected

Rumors are swirling about Marked Men's streaming release after a supposed update appeared online.

Marked Men: Rule + Shaw is the latest romance from The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes, adapting Jay Crownover's 2012 novel, Rule.

The film stars Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes and American Born Chinese's Sydney Taylor as a pair of long-time family friends, one a bad boy tattoo artist and the other a buttoned-up pre-med student, who after a night of unexpected intimacy are forced to address their potential feelings for one another.

Marked Men: Rule + Shaw

The Marked Men: Rule + Shaw streaming release was seemingly leaked, but fans have questions about its authenticity.

According to a now-deleted release update on the streaming information aggregator JustWatch, Marked Men will seemingly start streaming on Plex on Friday, February 28, 2025.

However, no further confirmation of the movie's debut on the platform has been made public.

The only official date listed for the film is its digital release, which (according to its Instagram page) is set to come on that February 28 date.

This could be the case of the film coming to PVOD and streaming on the same day, or (as the date was removed from its JustWatch listing) may be an instance of some confusion surrounding the movie's release information.

With no hard confirmation of the movie's streaming window, and its theatrical release date coming mere weeks ago (January 22), it seems as though it still could be some time before fans can watch the movie as a part of a streaming subscription.

When Will Marked Men Come to Streaming

It seems as though this alleged February 28 streaming debut for Marked Men may be inauthentic, especially when looking at the larger streaming landscape for movies like the recently released romantic drama.

Marked Men: Rule + Shaw comes from Voltage Pictures (of After: Next Generation fame), and typically, the studios' films take anywhere from 90 to 120 days to come to streaming, with most of them coming to Netflix when they do.

February 28 would have been a mere 38 days after its theatrical release, which is significantly less than the norm for the studio.

For comparison, two recent films from Voltage, After Ever Happy and After Everything, took 109 and 120 days respectively to come to streaming (both eventually streaming on Netflix):

After Ever Happy Theatrical: September 7, 2022 Streaming (Netflix): December 25, 2022 (109 days after theatrical)

After Everything Theatrical: September 13, 2023 Streaming (Netflix): January 11, 2024 (120 days after theatrical)



Seeing as Marked Men only hit theater screens in late January, a streaming release before the Spring seems very unlikely.

If the film were to follow in the footsteps of these other Voltage Pictures hits, then a streaming debut feels like it will most likely happen around mid-to-late May.

Based on these past two films also going to Netflix, it would also make sense that the new big-screen romance also does the same; however, it is hard to say for certain that that will be the case. There is also always the chance it goes elsewhere and lands on another major streamer.

The film could forgo this lengthy theatrical-to-streaming window though depending on how fast the studio wants it to run in theaters.

Seeing as the film has been playing on the big screen for just about a month and has grossed a meager $642,839 (as of writing) worldwide, there is the chance the studio cuts its losses and pushes it onto streamer sooner.

The movie was also only available in a limited theatrical release in the United States, so Voltage may opt for a shorter wait for the film to hit streaming, to get it into the hands of American fans faster.

Marked Men: Rule + Shaw comes to digital on Friday, February 28.