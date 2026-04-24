The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Gets Official Record-Breaking Runtime

The runtime for The Mandalorian & Grogu has been revealed, and it's achieving something no Star Wars film has in almost 43 years. The upcoming blockbuster marks the first time a live-action Star Wars Disney+ series has been transitioned into a film. All eyes are on whether The Mandalorian & Grogu can reinvigorate Star Wars' cinema side as they did on TV, but confirmation of the movie's runtime may surprise fans.

With tickets for The Mandalorian & Grogu now on sale, cinema listings have revealed the film's reported runtime, with the movie clocking in at 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes). This makes it the shortest Star Wars film in 43 years, with the last eight Star Wars movies having a runtime of 133 minutes or more.

The last time a Star Wars movie was shorter was in 1983, with Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, which ran for 2 hours and 11 minutes. This runtime slots The Mandalorian & Grogu in between Return of the Jedi (131 minutes) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (133 minutes).

Lucasfilm

This means The Mandalorian & Grogu is the shortest Star Wars film to be released in the modern era, with the prequels, sequels, and spin-offs all coming in slightly (or significantly) longer. The current longest Star Wars movie is The Last Jedi, which clocks in at 152 minutes, a whole 30 minutes more than The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The runtimes of all the theatrically released Star Wars movies are listed below:

A New Hope - 121 minutes

- 121 minutes The Empire Strikes Back - 124 minutes

- 124 minutes Return of the Jedi - 131 minutes

- 131 minutes The Phantom Menace - 136 minutes

- 136 minutes Attack of the Clones - 142 minutes

- 142 minutes Revenge of the Sith - 140 minutes

- 140 minutes The Force Awakens - 138 minutes

- 138 minutes The Last Jedi - 152 minutes

- 152 minutes The Rise of Skywalker - 142 minutes

- 142 minutes Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - 133 minutes

- 133 minutes Solo: A Star Wars Story - 135 minutes

- 135 minutes The Mandalorian & Grogu - 132 minutes

The Mandalorian & Grogu is a continuation of the TV series that began in 2019 on Disney+. After plans for a fourth season of The Mandalorian were scrapped, the series was reworked into a movie and will become the first theatrical Star Wars release in seven years when it opens on May 22.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Doesn't Break the Wheel

Lucasfilm

While it may initially seem concerning that The Mandalorian & Grogu's runtime is the shortest in 43 years of Star Wars, a closer look at the numbers shows it's well within the average for these movies. With only a few minutes separating the new Star Wars movie from past ones, it's unlikely to have a major impact on the film's story or reveal anything about its quality.

The average The Mandalorian episode ran from between 30 and 50 minutes on Disney+, with most coming in at around 40 minutes. By that math, The Mandalorian & Grogu will equate to almost half a season's worth of The Mandalorian episodes.

However, the shift from television to film should result in a much more focused and action-packed story, as The Mandalorian & Grogu removes the need for filler or setup that comes with the television structure and weekly storytelling.

The film's runtime reveal accompanies the recent confirmation of The Mandalorian & Grogu's rating, which is in line with every other Star Wars film release since 2005.

Everything revealed about The Mandalorian & Grogu so far suggests the film isn't trying to break the existing Lucasfilm formula despite its format switch, and will instead aim to deliver another classic big-screen Star Wars adventure.