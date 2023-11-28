Max’s Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God features a cast of various interviewees that chronicle the life and death of cult leader Amy Carlson.

Directed by Hannah Olson, Love Has Won revolves around the mysterious cult led by Carlson who tells the story of how she became a self-proclaimed spiritual savior.

The three-part docuseries tackles the consequences of faith driven by conspiracy and how it has an everlasting effect on its followers.

Love Has Won made its debut on Max on November 13.

Every Interviewee in Max's Love Has WonL The Cult of Mother God

Cult Members:

Uncle T

Uncle T is a loyal member of the Love Has Won cult.

When Mother God died, her preserved body was kept in a makeshift shrine by her followers. They believed that she had already ascended to a superior realm of existence.

When asked if he knew what happened to Mother God's body, he told the interviewer that he was "uncertain" about it, noting that he's still asking himself "and the angels."

Archeia Hope

Another member of the Love Has Won cult is Archeia Hope.

Hope said that members need to understand that Amy Carlson is their god. She also mentioned that the cultists can comprehend that fact by feeling it in their hearts.

Archeia Aurora

As a loyal cult member, Archeia Aurora opened up about her involvement with Love Has Won.

While noting that people may think that they are crazy about the rumors surrounding Mother God's body, Aurora believed that her "[preserved] body is warm, and it never got cold."

Aurora said that joining Love Has Won is purely a "divine will" and the "divine plan of the entire cosmos."

Archeia Faith

As a member of Love Has Won, Archeia Faith said that her journey with the group allowed her to travel to at least 53 countries worldwide.

Before joining the group, she said that she was a spiritual healer who would do chakra cleanings for people.

El Moyra

El Moyra was one of the loyal cultists of Love Has Won. His real name is Ryan Kramer and has ties to the "Masters of the Ancient Wisdom."

When the charges against the cult were dropped, it was revealed that El Moyra transferred to Florida and transitioned into a Spiritual Consultant for Love Has Won.

Mother Mary

Upon joining Love Has Won, Mother Mary described it as "the most blessed day" that she ever experienced.

It was revealed at the end of the docu-series that Mary and Buddha eventually became roommates in Colorado.

Erin

Erin is a current Love Has Won member who said that she trusts the fact that everyone is where they need to be, and Mother God "has [their] backs" because they are her children.

Commander Buddha

Commander Buddha admitted that he was born and raised as a Catholic.

Buddha recalled their day-to-day activities, such as going on live streams on YouTube to convince people about their beliefs. He also said that the goal is to have "full transparency" about the inner workings of the group.

Amerith White Eagle

Amerith White Eagle is Amy's former lover, pointing out that they initially discussed "what [they] understood to be real and true:"

He talked about Lightworkers.org and how it is conceived as an online spiritual community.

Amerith also mentioned that Crestone is "a very high-energy spiritual place" due to sightings of UFOs.

Jason Castillo

Jason Castillo is the self-proclaimed "Father of All Creation" of Love Has Won.

Castillo was a former manager who ran a Blockbuster in Las Vegas. When he quit his job, Castillo mentioned that hearing Mother God once was all it took for him to join the group.

He also said that he's aware that "the matrix was real, and everyone is being enslaved."

John

John, aka Father God, was a former member of the Marine Corps who joined Love Has Won. He was the eventual partner of Amy Carlson.

Father God strongly believed that Mother God would achieve her mission of "ascending the planet" and that's why he didn't leave her side.

Other Interviewees:

Mary Lowers

Mary Lowers is a reporter from The Crestone Eagle, a nonprofit newspaper from Crestone Colorado.

During the brink of Mother God's death, Lowers mentioned that she did not have anyone around her who remembered her as "Amy the human being."

Dan Warick

Dan Warick is the local sheriff from Saguache County where Mother Mary resides.

During his interview, Warick pointed out that they received several calls about welfare checks within the cult leader's vicinity. He then said that the Love Has Won members "introduced themselves by their spiritual names."

Linda Carlson

Linda Carlson is Amy's mother who never believed that her daughter was Mother God.

She reflected on her family's early life, noting that they were actually poor.

Tara Carlson

Tara Carlson is Amy's sister who described her beliefs as "strange talk."

Tara mentioned that Amy started to talk about angels, "the energies," and the fifth dimension before her transition into a cult leader.

Cole

Cole is Amy Carlson's son who revealed that his mom left them when he was in fifth grade.

Cole admitted that he was angry during that time since his mom was missing out on his growth and development. Eventually, his anger receded, with him revealing that he just "pitied her."

Madi

Madi is Amy Carlson's daughter who spilled details about her mom on TikTok.

She revealed that her grandmother and family kept details about her mom secret until she was 14.

Madi shared that she still has a "soft spot" for her mom despite being angry about the fact that she left them.

Debbie

Debbie is Hope's mother who recalled how her daughter left to join Love Has Won.

She said that Hope, whose real name is Ashley, found the group online and watched their livestreams. She eventually realized that her daughter was actually joining a cult.

Andrew

Andrew is a former Love Has Won cult member who joined the group after struggling with "a painkiller addiction," noting that he was in a place where he was trying to find out what was real and what wasn't.

Sarah

Sarah is a former Love Has Won member who came across the group after doing research about energy and how it affects your body.

She described the experience as something like a "boot camp for spirituality."

All episodes of Love Has Won are streaming now on Max.