Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Teases How the MCU's Future Relies on Disney+'s What If

It's been a while since fans have been as riled up about something Marvel as they are about the upcoming finale of Loki. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was exciting for sure, but honestly, it feels like there hasn't been this much talk and mystery since the WandaVision days.

Loki is a show practically gushing with mystery. From day one, fans had plenty of questions about everything going on in the show. So, of course, Tom Hiddleston had to make at least one more appearance in the media to promote the show's finale.

While there was plenty of talk about Loki, the chatter took a pleasant turn to another upcoming Disney+ show called What If...?. This seris is an animated Marvel Studios venture set within the MCU that explores the potential stories that would come out of specific events in past Marvel movies going in an entirely different direction.

While Hiddleston hasn't fully seen the show, he still has some intriguing things to say to fans.

TOM HIDDLESTON TALKS LOKI FINALE

Marvel

Tom Hiddleston recently visited Jimmy Fallon for an interview to talk about everything Loki ahead of the impending finale. Of course, Jimmy Fallon had to ask if Hiddleston could tease anything about the finale.

When the conversation turned to Marvel's upcoming animated show What If...?, Hiddleston exclaimed that he "[hasn't] seen the whole thing."

"But I am intrigued because I haven't seen the whole thing. And I know they've got, like, everybody from the Marvel universe to voice their characters. And Jeffery Wright, he is playing this character called The Watcher. Who is sort of an observer of all of these sort of things."

Hiddleston went on to tease one more exciting thing, mentioning that the show "sets up a bunch of stuff in the MCU..."

"And then it sets up a bunch of stuff in the MCU, which I [of course] know nothing about..."

WHAT IF...? IS NEXT

With Loki set to finish its first season quite soon, fans have all their attention set to its finishing hour. Of course, it's hard not to, when the finale is set to potentially finally show viewers Kang the Conqueror for the first time.

But after that, and the dust settles, it's time for What If...? to finally shine. With all the ideas and concepts that the show is set to explore, there's a solid chance that discussion around the show could hit the same highs as fans currently have with Loki, possibly even higher, especially if the show is setting up stuff for the future of the MCU.

The first season is set to have ten episodes all exploring different scenarios. Of the many alternate orders of events, some of the multiverses to be explored include an evil Doctor Strange, Ultron accomplishing his mission, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and many more.

So should fans be expecting to see some of these alternate scenarios crossing over to live-action in the future such as Captain Carter or evil Doctor Strange? After all, the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have been spotted in the latest trailer.

At the very least, fans can probably expect some groundwork to be laid when it comes to how the multiverse functions––hopefully alongside some elaboration on the differences between them and the timelines that are the current focus in Loki. Also of note is Uatu the Watcher being a massive character that will have to show up in live-action at some point or another.

Loki can be found streaming only on Disney+ on Wednesdays, with What If...? set to premiere starting Wednesday August 11.