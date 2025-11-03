Loki Disney+ Showrunner Gives Hopeful Season 3 Update

After years of waiting, fans finally have something of an update on a potential Loki Season 3. It has now been nearly two years since Loki Season 2 came to a close on Disney+, seemingly wrapping up the story of Tom Hiddleston's marvelous God of Mischief and his time-hopping pals at the TVA. Despite the Season 2 finale carrying a sense of finality, fans have been wondering since its debut whether the show would return for more episodes.

Showrunner Michael Waldron chimed in on the subject recently, providing audiences with a hopeful update on what could become Loki Season 3. During a recent AMA on Reddit, the Loki showrunner touched on where he sees the show's future prospects and whether fans can realistically expect a third batch of episodes.

When asked about his initial plans for more than two seasons of the hit streaming show, and whether they would ever see the light of day, Waldron responded, "Never say never...Maybe one day you'll get to see it:"

Q: "Hi Mr. Michael! I remember you once mentioned in an interview that you originally had slightly different ideas for how Aeason 1 of 'Loki' would've ended before deciding on the final version. Is there any chance you could share a bit more about that? It’s been a few years now, and not gonna lie, I’ve always been curious about that and wondered what might've happened to Loki, Sylvie, He Who Remains, and the TVA if there had never been a Season 2." A: "I actually typed out the answer but never say never, especially in the MCU. Maybe one day you'll get to see it instead of read it."

Marvel Studios has not announced a third season of Loki, but high-ranking members of the MCU brass have publicly discussed it. In November 2024, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum mentioned that "there's always a chance" that Loki Season 3 happens, but made it clear it was not in active development at that time.

Prior to that, producer Kevin Wright told fans at the time of Season 2's airing that he thought there was room for "many, many, many more stories told with Loki" and set within "the Loki world."

Tom Hiddleston's Loki character is set to make his first post-Disney+ series appearance in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, where he will be joined onscreen by the likes of Christ Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, and Robert Downey Jr.'s terrifying Doctor Doom.

Will Loki Season 3 Happen on Disney+?

Marvel Studios

Loki Season 3 remains the white whale for MCU streaming fans. The first two seasons of the beloved Disney+ series are among some of the most acclaimed Marvel fare of the post-Endgame era. So, surely fans would be eager to get more if given the opportunity.

It is simply a matter of whether Marvel Studios has a third season of Loki in the works for its future streaming slate and if it makes sense, given the current state of the super-powered franchise on Disney+.

Loki is from another era of MCU TV shows. No longer is the MCU viewing its streaming offerings as the kind of small-screen epics requiring years of development between seasons, as Loki Seasons 1 and 2 very much were. Now it is all about easily replicable annualizable titles like X-Men '97 and Daredevil: Born Again.

That is not to say it has completely abandoned the Lokis of the world; it is still releasing one-off titles, such as Wonder Man and VisionQuest (both due out in 2026), but things have changed.

Like anything, whether Loki Season 3 happens will likely depend on whether fans want it to happen or not. If Marvel Television sees the demand, it will have to consider a third season at the very least.