2024's A Man on the Inside puts Lilah Richcreek Estrada front and center upon the series' debut on Netflix.

Estrada joins a cast led by Ted Danson and Stephanie Beatriz, portraying the private investigator, Julie, who has to go into a retirement home community to find the suspect behind a priceless family heirloom.

Biography Details & Facts on Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Lilah Richcreek Estrada

Lilah Always Wanted to Be An Actor

Speaking with Meet Us At Molly's, Estrada shared how she wanted to be an actor for the vast majority of her life.

Noting how she "came out of the womb...wanting to act," her mother did not want her living the life of a child star. Instead, she turned to dancing and "went to a performing arts high school" before skipping college and going straight into working and auditioning:

"I came out of the womb, pretty much, wanting to act, but my mom would not allow it. She’s like, 'You’re not gonna be a child star, you’re gonna be normal.' So instead of acting when I was young, I was a dancer and performer, and then I went to a performing arts high school, and that’s how I got my start acting. When I graduated, I started auditioning professionally. I didn’t go to college, that was my college experience, just straight into the real world, which I think really helped, actually."

Lilah Shot her Own YouTube Videos

Before making it in Hollywood, Estrada shot and produced her own home videos, which can be seen on her YouTube channel.

These videos are mostly parodies and spoofs of popular TV shows and movies, including her takes on The Hunger Games, General Hospital, and Twilight.

Lilah Guest Starred on Chicago Med

One of Estrada's biggest roles in recent memory comes as part of the cast of Chicago Med, in which she portrays Dr. Nellie Cuevas. She has credits in 14 episodes over the last three years, most of those coming in Season 8.

Cuevas is a Psychiatry Fellow in Gaffney Chicago Medical Center's Emergency Department. She is also the daughter of two undocumented imasmigrants who moved to the United States when she was only an infant, and she runs a support group for families suffering from chronic illness.

Estrade also boasts single-episode appearances on numerous other major shows, including 2 Broke Girls, Criminal Minds, and Grace and Frankie.

Lilah Produced Her Own Shorts With Her Husband

Before marrying her husband, Estrada produced a series of shorts with him, which they titled 5 Years Deep. These shorts were based on their real experiences in a long-term relationship, taking what they went through in real life and showing viewers how common their experience was with that of other couples.

The videos showed recreations of discussions they'd had in their personal lives along with humorous situations from their time together.

These were all taken and produced before their wedding, which took place on September 3, 2018.

Lilah Is An Advocate of Speaking Your Own Truth

In an interview with Dr. Erin Fall Haskell, Estrada shared how one of her most important life mantras is speaking her truth, which she feels does not happen enough in life:

"I just think there’s not enough people who really seek truth in their lives, and I think the fact that that’s the subject is really important on a level of service to everyone just to see that."

Her truth specifically is the way she is "always seeking to improve" while checking in with how she's feeling regularly, taking a moment to assess where she stands at any given time:

"I think my truth is always seeking, always seeking to improve, and to check in with how I’m feeling on a regular basis and speak from there. It’s so easy to kind of just go through life and be like, 'How are you doing? Fine! Everything’s fine!' and really check in and take a deep belly breath and see what’s going on down there and speak from there."

As she continues through life, she seeks to make sure she feels that she is enough for herself and other people, "[keeping] in touch with how [she's] feeling" and keeping track of her experiences:

"I think just seeking, and…truth is the truth for a while, and then there comes a time when you level up and you see what the new truth is or what the evolved truth is. So I think what is enough, and enough is what you are at the moment, but who am I at the moment, that’s always evolving. So if I keep in touch with what that is and I keep in touch with how I’m feeling and what’s actually going on and journaling and going through all of that and getting honest with myself, then it is enough by default."

How to Follow Lilah Richcreek Estrada Online

Those looking to follow Lilah Richcreek Estrada on social media can do so through her profiles on X (formerly Twitter, @lilah_estrada) and Instagram (@lilahrichcreekestrada).

A Man on the Inside is now streaming on Netflix.