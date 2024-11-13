Who Is Lilah Pate? 4 Things to Know About Outer Banks' Peeler Actress - Wiki Bio Details

One of the reoccurring stars on Netflix's Outer Banks is up-and-coming actress Lilah Pate.

After appearing in Season 1 of the hit teen drama as Peeler, 21-year-old Lilah Pate returned for the show's most dramatic season yet (did JJ die in Outer Banks Season 4?) amidst her own rising career.

Part 2 of Outer Banks Season 4 premiered on Netflix on November 7.

Meet Lilah Pate - Biography Details

Lilah Pate Attended the University of Southern California

Lilah isn't only building her resume, she's also been perfecting her craft.

In addition to appearing in Outer Banks and after booking Mel Gibson's Monster Summer, she attended the School of Dramatic Arts at the University of Southern California, one of the top 10 dramatic arts schools in the world according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lilah is the Daughter of the Co-Creator of Outer Banks

Lilah Pate has a fascinating connection to the industry, namely her father, Jonas Pate, and her uncle, Josh Pate, the creators of Netflix's Outer Banks.

Following her previous acting roles, she appeared in Season 1 as Peeler, one of Kildare Island's teens who appears to be a Pogue.

In Season 1, Peeler briefly interacts with JJ before later telling Sarah where John B. headed after his escape when he's wanted by the police. She then returned in Episode 1 of Season 4 titled the "Enduro" (check out how old Outer Banks Season 4 actors are vs. their characters here).

According to Skydance Television, Lilah is set to continue working with her family in The Runarounds, a new music drama project created by her dad that follows the same band previously featured in Outer Banks Season 3.

The Amazon Prime Video series will also be set in North Carolina and stars the real group's members, along with Lilah and actress Kelley Pereira.

Lilah's First Role Was in The Summer I Turned Pretty

While Lilah appeared in Deception when she was 10 years old, she approached her dad about acting around the time Outer Banks began making waves on Netflix.

Following her brief appearances on Outer Banks, Lilah's first big role was in Amazon's The Summer I Turned Pretty where, according to Jonas Pate via Port City Daily, series creator Jenny Han "didn't know" Lilah was his daughter and got the job "100% on her own:"

"And she didn’t know that Lilah was the daughter of ‘Outer Banks’ creator. Lilah got it straight-up, 100% on her own."

Lilah Will Next Star in Stay at Home

Despite having a number of impressive credits to her name, Lilah shows no signs of slowing down.

Her next role is in the upcoming indie horror flick Stay at Home (via The Hollywood Reporter) which follows two sisters during a nationwide lockdown who utilize a monitoring app called Stay at Home.

How To Follow Lilah Pate Online

Those looking to follow Lilah on social media can do so on Instagram and TikTok.

Seasons 1-4 of Outer Banks is available to stream on Netflix.