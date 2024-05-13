With the new movie The Courier available to stream on Netflix, fans may be curious to learn more about Anne Marie actor Laura Sepul.

From Belgium, Sepul stands at roughly 5'9''. She has a wide range of acting experience, including starring in 2023's Attraction — a six-episode French-language series.

What else might fans want to know about her?

4 Fun Facts About Laura Sepul

Note: When Laura Sepul is quoted, it is a rough translation from the original French responses.

Sepul Has (Almost) Always Wanted to be an Actor

In an interview with TFI Info, Sepul said she has always wanted to be an actress. However, she added that there was a time when she "wanted to be an archeologist," though that was when she "was little."

Sepul turned to acting after she "understood that [she] would not be the future Indiana Jones:"

"I always wanted to be an actress. My mother says that when I was little, I wanted to be an archaeologist. But when I understood that I would not be the future Indiana Jones, I decided that I would be an actress!"

Sepul Studied Acting at the Conservatoire Royal de Liège (Royal Conservatory of Liège)

From 2002 to 2006, Sepal studied theater at the Royal Conservatory of Liège. The school offers classes in both music and theater, with Sepul having studied the latter.

Since she spent four years at the school, she likely got her Master's degree there, as the Bachelor's acting program lasts three years as opposed to the four it takes to complete the Master's program.

Not yet finished with school, Sepul still performed in a production of Anatheme at the Théatre National de Belgique in 2005.

Sepul Took Spanish Classes for The Courier

The Courier is a movie entirely in Spanish (though produced by a Belgian company), and while Sepul can speak Dutch, English, and to a lesser extent, French, she did not know Spanish.

Sepul told RTBF that in early conversations about her possible involvement, her inability to speak Spanish did not change the possibility of her involvement with the movie's team. The producers really wanted her in The Courier.

So, she took more than a month of Spanish courses before the movie began its two-month shoot in Madrid.

Sepul Has 2 Kids

Sepul shared with TFI Info that though she is "much more independent" than Agathe (her character in Attraction), one thing they have in common is being a mother.

She has two children — an 18-year-old son (Diego) and a 10-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

She noted that, like his mother, Diego is an actor too. Sepul also said that she "live[s] alone with them half the time:"

"I put a lot of myself into Agathe, even if I am much more independent than her. I also have two children, an 18-year-old boy, who is an actor and whose name is Diego. And a girl who is 10 and a half years old. I live alone with them half the time."

The Courier is now available to stream on Netflix, and fans can follow Sepul on Instagram @lauratm.sepul.

