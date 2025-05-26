Warning - This article contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The Last of Us.

The finale of The Last of Us brought tears, trauma, and several deaths, including the end of the story for another of the show's beloved characters. While The Last of Us Season 2 is a direct adaptation of Naughty Dog's game The Last of Us Part 2, some changes have been made throughout the season. But those hoping that Jesse (Young Mazino) may somehow be spared in the season finale will be disappointed to find out that this was never an option.

In Season 2 of The Last of Us, Jesse was introduced as one of the promising young leaders in the community of Jackson, Wyoming. He was also Dina's (Isabela Merced) on-again, off-again boyfriend and a friend and mentor to Ellie (Bella Ramsey). After Ellie and Dina flee Jackson without permission to hunt down Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), Jesse pursues them, intending to end their revenge mission and bring them home.

How Does Jesse Die in The Last of Us Season 2?

In the Season 2 finale of The Last of Us, Jesse and Ellie pair up to find Tommy (Gabriel Luna) in Seattle so that they can go home. However, when Ellie's desire for vengeance gets the better of her, they split up and only reunite after she has committed one of her most controversial acts at the aquarium.

This action has consequences, and after the Jackson crew regroups at the theatre, they are found by Abby, who holds Tommy at gunpoint. After hearing the commotion, Ellie and Jesse arrive to help Tommy, only for Abby to mercilessly shoot Jesse through the head, killing him instantly.

This death precisely mirrors how Jesse died in The Last of Us Part 2, with his loss intended to show how the cycle of violence continues. Ellie killed Abby's friends at the aquarium, and now she kills Ellie's friends in return. Although what exactly happens to Ellie, Tommy, and Dina after Abby's arrival is a reveal that will be saved for future seasons of The Last of Us.

Why Jesse Had to Die In Last of Us Season 2's Finale

HBO

HBO's The Last of Us made some changes from the game in Season 2, such as Eugene's death and the introduction of spores. It was never a sure thing that Jesse would receive the same fate as he did in the game, but for the showrunners, it was always set in stone.

Executive producers Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin revealed in a press conference for The Last of Us Season 2 finale that "[Jesse's] fate was always sealed," with the character's tragic demise serving as one plot point that was never going to be changed:

Druckmann: "I don't think we ever entertained an alternative. His fate was always sealed."

Jesse's death will undoubtedly have an effect on those closest to him, particularly Dina, who is carrying his unborn child. Druckmann said that Jesse's death will "mean a whole lot" in episodes to come, while Mazin added that "Jesse dies, in part, because of Ellie:"

Druckmann: "I mean, how could it not have a drastic impact, especially when he's the father of this baby, but also a very close friend, a former romantic partner. Yeah, it's going to mean a whole lot." Craig: "It's an interesting situation, because Jesse dies in part because of Ellie. But Ellie doesn't pull the trigger, Abby does."

Ellie's involvement in Jesse's death is not something that will go unnoticed in future seasons of The Last of Us, with Mazin hinting that "Jesse's death is going to change things for Dina:"

Craig: "[Dina] has gone in pursuit of Abby out of a sense of justice for [Joel's death]. So, now the question is, who does she blame? And I'm a big believer that once you start asking, who do I blame, you're already down the wrong path. So, we know that once Ellie gave her this information about 'ok, I actually knew what Joel did, and this is what he did', it changes things for her. Jesse's death is going to change things for her. But how we play that out? We have to wait and see."

How Jesse's Character Changed in The Last of Us Show

HBO

While Jesse's death was inevitable, the HBO series wasn't afraid to flesh out his character slightly differently in the TV show, when compared to the game. The way Jesse was characterized as more of an "Eagle Scout" and the "heir apparent" in Jackson only adds to the tragedy of his death, as not only have Ellie and Dina lost someone close to them, but their community has lost one of its most important figures:

Craig: "I loved how much of an Eagle Scout Jesse was, and I loved how in the show, we make a bigger deal that Jesse is considered the heir apparent, he will be the Maria one day, he's going to run all of this. And that naturally makes us admire him. It makes us want to be like him. He feels like the ideal person, as opposed to Ellie, who's rolling around in the shabby material of her own fears and impulses."

Jesse's boy scout behavior also revealed a surprising revelation in the final episode of The Last of Us Season 2: that he voted against Ellie's plea to send a group from Jackson to avenge Joel. Despite his unwavering commitment to protecting his community, Jesse is later seen standing by while the WLF takes the life of a young Seraphite, which Mazin said was designed to show "[Jesse's] belief that he is moral is so challengeable:"

Mazin: "But what I love about this last episode, and particularly that moment where Ellie and Jesse confront each other, and she finds out how he voted, she makes a point that I think is so solid. I start to think, 'Oh, yeah, so there goes another hero,' because she's right. It's not that what she's doing is right, but his belief that he is moral is so challengeable. It is so arbitrary that I am moral and upstanding and sacrificial to people as long as they're on the inside of this wooden fence, but if they're outside the wooden fence, I'll just let them die, even if they're a kid. And I love that, because no one in life really is an Eagle Scout, except for the actual Eagle Scout."

Jesse's death is just another in the ruthless body count that comes with the cycle of violence in The Last of Us and his loss is something that won't be forgotten when the show eventually returns for Season 3.