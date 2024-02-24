Land of Bad is finally in theaters, and it will make its digital and streaming debut later this year.

Russell Crowe united with Chris Hemsworth's brothers, Liam and Luke, for Land of Bad, a military action thriller in which a Delta Force team goes on a mission to rescue a captured CIA agent from terrorists.

Following Land of Bad's arrival in theaters on February 16, the military thriller was confirmed to digitally release on Tuesday, March 19.

Upon its release, Land of Bad will become available for purchase online on most major digital VOD platforms. This will make for a 32-day theatrical-to-digital release window for Land of Bad.

When Will Land of Bad Release on Streaming?

Land of Bad was distributed in the United States by The Avenue - the distribution division of the Highland Film Group, a production company on the movie.

Looking at previous movies distributed by The Avenue, despite its deal with Paramount to handle at-home distribution, most have ultimately found their streaming home on the Disney-owned Hulu, not Paramount+.

As such, Land of Bad will likely follow suit and make its way to Hulu, but exactly when it is much harder to predict. Looking through past releases from The Avenue, the theatrical-to-streaming windows have ranged from 117 to 217 days:

The Tiger Rising - January 21, 2022 - May 18, 2022 (117 days)

- January 21, 2022 - May 18, 2022 (117 days) Slayers - October 21, 2022 - February 19, 2023 (121 days)

- October 21, 2022 - February 19, 2023 (121 days) Medieval - September 8, 2022 - April 7, 2023 (211 days)

- September 8, 2022 - April 7, 2023 (211 days) One True Loves - April 7, 2023 - November 10, 2023 (217 days)

Based on that spectrum, Land of Bad could come to streaming anywhere from mid-June to mid-September 2024, making for a likely release sometime this summer.

In one case with The Avenue's The System, the flick was released in theaters in October 2022 before coming to Starz in July 2023 (247 days later) and eventually following to Hulu in January 2024 (a further 188 days after).

This makes it clear a streaming debut on Hulu, while likely, should not be taken as a guarantee, and Land of Bad could still arrive on another streamer such as Starz.

As the distributor usually releases its movies for digital purchase a matter of days after theatrical debuts, and Land of Bad has been granted a slightly longer 32-day window, that could imply more faith in the performance of the military thriller:

The Tiger Rising - January 21, 2022 - February 8, 2022 (18 days)

- January 21, 2022 - February 8, 2022 (18 days) Slayers - October 21, 2022 - October 21, 2022 (same day)

- October 21, 2022 - October 21, 2022 (same day) The System - October 28, 2022 - November 4, 2022 (7 days)

- October 28, 2022 - November 4, 2022 (7 days) Medieval - September 8, 2022 - October 25, 2022 (47 days)

- September 8, 2022 - October 25, 2022 (47 days) One True Loves - April 7, 2023 - April 14, 2023 (7 days)

If this were to be the case, the wait for Land of Bad to arrive on streaming could prove to be on the longer end, possibly closer to late summer or early fall.

Land of Bad will release for digital purchase on Tuesday, March 19.