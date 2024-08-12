Is a Labyrinth Remake With Tom Hiddleston Releasing In 2024? New Movie Speculation Explained

Speculation is running rampant about a potential 2024 remake of 1986's Labyrinth being released with Tom Hiddleston as the top-billed actor.

Is 2024 Labyrinth With Tom Hiddleston Real or Fake?

A viral Facebook post shared a poster for a rumored remake of the 1986 hit fantasy movie Labyrinth, which is seemingly being released in November 2024.

The poster features Hiddleston as the film's leading villain, Jareth, seemingly taking over the role from the late David Bowie.

The full synopsis for the film, which also teases a role for Hailee Steinfeld, can be seen below:

"'LABYRINTH' - ALL NEW MUSIC JONATHAN DAVIS!!! | First Trailer | Is Coming Soon (2024 ) Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing journey through the Labyrinth with Tom Hiddleston as the enigmatic Jareth and Hailee Steinfeld as the determined Sarah. This remake of the classic film features all-new music crafted by the iconic singer-songwriter, Jonathan Davis of Korn, weaving a spellbinding soundtrack that adds a modern twist to this beloved tale of magic and adventure. Join them as they navigate the twists and turns of the maze to save Sarah's baby brother from the clutches of the Goblin King. Coming to theaters in November 2024."

Although this post is verifiably fake, as there are no rumors or confirmed news releases indicating this specific movie is being developed or made, a new Hollywood-released Labyrinth movie has been in the works for quite a while.

Will a Labyrinth Remake or Sequel Happen?

Labyrinth has a long and complicated history in terms of a remake or sequel being made, particularly after original star David Bowie's tragic death in 2016.

Variety reported in 2016 that a sequel was being developed by TriStar and The Jim Henson Co., which was revealed mere weeks after Bowie's passing with Nicole Perlman writing it.

The outlet later reported in April 2017 that Jay Basu and Fede Álvarez were signed to write the film and that Álvarez would also serve as the director. Álvarez then stepped down from the position in 2020 (per Bloody Disgusting) before Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson took the job (per Deadline).

Original film star Jennifer Connelly even shared with Collider in 2021 that she'd "had conversations" about the sequel but was not sure where it would go.

In a 2023 chat with ComicBook, Derrickson expressed some doubt towards the sequel being made, as he was not sure it would be easy to make the project commercially viable.

However, as recently as February (per ComicBook), Jim Henson Co. Chairman Brian Henson still believed the sequel would pull through, noting it was still in development.

In May, Lisa Henson (per Paste), noted that she and the Henson Co. team "haven't been able to get the script right" for a Labyrinth sequel.

The current plan is to move forward with a new script and a new director, meaning a new movie is not going to happen "anytime soon." She did not even want to speculate on a date due to how early they were into the process of starting over, not wanting to get peoples' hopes up yet.

Labyrinth is currently streaming on Tubi and Peacock.

