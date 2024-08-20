Is Point Break Johnny Utah Movie Releasing In 2024? New Sequel Speculation Explained

A poster for a new Point Break sequel titled Point Break Johnny Utah starring Keanu Reeves has caused speculation amongst fans on whether or not a sequel will be released in 2024.

Speculation About a 2024 Point Break Film

A Facebook post teasing a Point Break sequel recently went viral, claiming that Keanu Reeves will star in a film titled Point Break Johnny Utah that will be released in September 2024.

This post also included a poster of Reeves on a motorcycle along with a description teasing the film's plot.

Fans can see the full poster for Point Break Johnny Utah below:

Point Break Johnny Utah

The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In 'Point Break Johnny Utah,' the adrenaline-fueled saga continues as retired FBI agent John Utah finds himself thrust back into the heart-pounding world of high-stakes bank robberies when a heist unfolds right before his eyes. Torn between his peaceful new life and the call of duty, Utah is pulled back into the fray as a specialist, navigating a deadly game of cat and mouse with a new breed of surf-loving thieves. Catch the wave of suspense this September 2024, as Utah rides again in an epic showdown that blurs the lines between justice and passion."

While a Point Break sequel titled Johnny Utah is not currently in the works from a major studio there have been some recent attempts to revive the franchise with a sequel or spin-off.

Most notably, according to Screen Daily, a Point Break sequel titled Point Break: Indo was in development in 2008 with Jan de Bont set to direct.

That movie was going to be set in Indonesia and take place 20 years after the disappearance of Patrick Swayze's character.

Peter W. Iliff, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, returned to pen the sequel.

However, the sequel never really got off the ground and was never fully made, leaving the original film as a standalone.

It is important to note that a Point Break remake was released in 2015 which followed a similar story to the first movie. It starred Edgar Ramirez, Luke Bracey, and Teresa Palmer, but it did not perform well at the box office and did not receive much critical success, so it never received a sequel.

However, in 2021, Point Break writer Peter W. Iliff revealed on the Script Apart podcast that he had written the script for a Point Break sequel series for television that would focus on Reeves' character and his daughter.

Since then, no new updates have been given on the series, so it has never really moved forward and is not currently in development.

It is also worth noting that, at least right now, Keanu Reeves would likely not be available to film a Point Break sequel, as he currently has a lengthy list of projects lined up for the near future.

As of writing, Reeves is confirmed to be starring in multiple upcoming projects such as John Wick 5, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Brzrkr, and Good Fortune.

Point Break was a massive success when it was released in 1991, and, seeing as how so many movies from that era are now receiving sequels, it would not be surprising to learn of a Point Break sequel at some point in the future. However, at least through the rest of 2024, that will not happen.

Point Break is available to stream on Paramount+.

