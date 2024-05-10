A poster for 50 Dealing With 17, a 13 Going on 30 sequel, has been going viral online, making fans wonder whether or not it's an official film.

Is 50 Dealing With 17 Real or Fake?

50 Dealing With 17

A new movie poster for 50 Dealing With 17 has been swirling around the internet (primarily Facebook).

The image shows 13 Going on 30 stars Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner returning as their original character, but this time joined by rising star Jenna Ortega.

A post with the poster also included an enticing synopsis, pushing the franchise forward into a new era.

The 50 Dealing With 17 synopsis teases Ortega's new character, Sandra, as Jenna and Matty's "rebellious 17-year-old daughter."

In addition, it is being marketed to release in September 2024, promising a "touching family adventure:"

"Get ready for the hilarious and heartwarming sequel, 50 Dealing With 17, starring Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Jenna Ortega. When their rebellious 17-year-old daughter Sandra (Ortega) wants nothing to do with them, parents Jenna (Garner) and Matt (Ruffalo) must navigate a whirlwind of teenage angst and unexpected twists. Catch this touching family adventure in theaters this September 2024!"

However, this is confirmed to be a fan-concept photo as the film 50 Dealing With 17 has not been announced by any studio and is not in development.

Will 13 Going on 30 Receive a Sequel?

While 50 Dealing With 17 is a fan-made concept, there is a possibility for a 13 Going on 30 to be made.

Sequels to beloved 2000s fantasy/comedy films, such as Freaky Friday 2 and the rumored Princess Diaries 3, have proven this idea to be a possibility, showcasing a trend of nostalgia-driven filmmaking.

A stage musical version of 13 Going on 30 is in the works, with original writer Josh Goldsmith recently telling The Hollywood Reporter that they are "hoping that a full production is going to be happening in 2025:"

"We did a workshop of the musical in London in fall. It was a couple weeks of rehearsals and shows with audiences. I don’t know that it’s official yet, but we’re hoping that a full production is going to be happening in 2025. It’s been so much fun to revisit the characters and story, and to figure out how to make it work on stage today. It’s been just a joy and a challenge, but in the best way."

As for a live-action sequel or spin-off series, Goldsmith confirmed that both ideas have been "bandied about" but they believe "the musical is the best version of it right now:"

"A little bit, both on streaming and a sequel movie and a series. It’s all been bandied about. But for us, the musical is the best version of it right now, for sure. A new version of it."

While the musical remake may be the closest thing to a modern sequel, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, recently reunited on screen in The Adam Project.

Their long-awaited reunion paralleled the storyline of their characters, who were portrayed as a married couple and parents in the sci-fi adventure.

13 Going on 30 is streaming on Hulu.

Read more about debunked sequels and series:

Is 2025's Lord of the Rings Movie With Tom Holland Real or Fake? New Speculation Explained

Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 With Amber Heard Real or Fake? New Movie Speculation Explained

Is The Mummy: Resurrection With Keanu Reeves Real or Fake? 2024 Movie Speculation Explained