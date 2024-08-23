Is The Trunch Movie Releasing In 2024? Miss Trunchbull Film Speculation Explained

Speculation about a new Matilda prequel film releasing in 2024 titled The Trunch is running wild thanks to a poster that was shared on Facebook.

Is a New Matilda Movie Releasing in 2024?

A viral post on Facebook claimed that a Matilda prequel titled The Trunch is currently in the works and will be released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2024.

The post also included a poster for the movie, which features the title, the release month, and an AI-generated image of a young girl with pigtails who is supposed to be a young Ms. Trunchbull.

The full synopsis of the film, which is supposed to be centered around the early life of Matilda's Ms. Trunchbull and stars Danny DeVito as the narrator, can be seen below:

"'THE TRUNCH!!!' MISS TRUNCHBULL MOVIE!!! From the whimsical world of 'Matilda' comes 'The Trunch,' an exciting new origin story narrated by Danny DeVito. Meet ten-year-old Agatha Trunchbull (played by newcomer Amelia Davis), a girl destined to become the fearsome headmistress we all love to hate. Set in 1964, young Trunchbull is sent to a strict boarding school, where her fierce personality and love for discipline begin to take shape. Amidst midnight escapades, unruly classmates, and the tough-as-nails staff, Agatha starts to wield her iron will, setting the stage for her future reign at Crunchem Hall. Full of fun, thrills, and unexpected laughs, 'The Trunch' offers a delightful peek into the early life of one of the most iconic characters in children’s literature. Coming to Prime Video in November 2024!"

While this movie and the poster are entirely fake and a new Matilda film is not currently in the works, one of the 1996 movie's main cast members did want to make a sequel and recently tried to set up a reunion.

Will a Matilda Sequel Ever Be Released?

As noted, the viral Facebook post is fake and a Matilda film will not be releasing in 2024. However, Danny DeVito, who directed the 1996 film, narrated it, and played Matilda's father, Mr. Wormwood, said in the past that he wanted to make a sequel.

While speaking to ComicBook, DeVito stated that he wanted to return to the world of Matilda more than any other franchise or film he has been a part of during his illustrious career.

Specifically, the actor and director revealed he "always wanted to do Matilda 2" while Mara Wilson and her character, Matilda, "was still a kid."

However, although that time has long passed, he still has ideas for what a sequel could look like:

"I always wanted to do 'Matilda 2,' but when the kid was still a kid. But that was like 20 years ago, 25 years ago. Maybe Matilda has a kid and we can do something that, I don't know."

DeVito's hopes to reprise his role from the 1996 film weren't limited to just a sequel.

He also revealed in an interview with NME that he and Mara Wilson "[planned] to perform Matilda live with the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra," but they weren't able to go through with it due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes:

"Mara and I were planning to perform 'Matilda' live with the New Jersey Philharmonic Orchestra just before the strike hit. We had it all set, but after the strike hit, we couldn’t proceed because it would be seen as a promotion for a movie."

However, DeVito did also mention in the interview (which took place in October 2023) that they were "still planning to do that," so fans may yet see them reprise their roles on-stage rather than on-screen:

"However, we’re still planning to do that. We’re going to watch the movie with David Newman’s score and try to do it sometime soon, as it seems the strike may be coming to an end — I hope."

It is important to note that, while there are no current plans for any continuations of Matilda to be released anytime soon, an adaptation of another one of Roald Dahls's works, The Twits, is currently on the way and is set to be released sometime in the near future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Twits will be directed by Phil Johnston and will star Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, Margot Martindale, and Johnny Vegas in voice roles.

For those unfamiliar with The Twits book, it centers around a devious couple who play spiteful practical jokes on one another and abuse their pet monkeys.

1996's Matilda is currently available to stream on Netflix.

