Tom Hiddleston Dresses Up as David Bowie for Halloween 2023 (Photos)

By Gillian Blum
Tom Hiddleston

Loki star Tom Hiddleston celebrated Halloween with a David Bowie costume sure to delight fans of both the Marvel actor and the musician he is dressed as.

The Loki actor Tom Hiddleston dressed as the music legend straight from his album "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars."

Richard Grant shared photos of the costume, along with his own and Olivia Grant's '70s-inspired looks, on social media Sunday night.

Tom Hiddleston and Richard Grant in 70s-inspired Halloween costumes, with the former dressing as David Bowie. They pose with their arms around each other.
@RichardEGrant

Halloween 2023 is unique for actors in the SAG-AFTRA union. The union is currently on strike, as members were asked to not dress as characters from struck work.

This is a move that several actors made fun of, such as Ryan Reynolds, who posted, "I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8-year-old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn."

The union later clarified that it did not apply to kids and was meant to help actors avoid being seen as promoting any struck work.

Tom Hiddleston and Richard Grant in 70s-inspired Halloween costumes, with the former dressing as David Bowie. They pose facing one another, the latter with his hands in a gun shape, pointing up, the former placing his hand on top of Grant's.
@RichardEGrant

Hiddleston and Grant had fun embracing the '70s energy at a photo-op station, decked out in their costumes.

Tom Hiddleston and Richard Grant in 70s-inspired Halloween costumes, with the former dressing as David Bowie. They pose standing back to back, the former with his harms crossed over his chest.
@RichardEGrant

Hiddleston's Bowie costume is unmistakable, with the face paint and outfit coming from familiar "Ziggy Stardust" looks.

David Bowie for
David Bowie

Tom Hiddleston can be seen now in Disney+'s Loki Season 2 with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

