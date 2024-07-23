Who Is Kylie Chi? 4 Things to Know About Katy O'Brian's Wife

Katy O'Brian's wife, Kylie Chi, is quickly gaining popularity as fans scour the internet for information on the Hollywood professional.

Over the last couple of years, O'Brian has quickly built an impressive resume of projects, including major roles in Star Wars' The Mandalorian and the MCU's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Most recently, she starred in the hit Summer 2024 blockbuster Twisters alongside Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

4 Things To Know about Kylie Chi

Katy O'Brian & Kylie Chi

Kylie Chi Got Married to Katy O'Brian in 2020

In July 2023, Katy O'Brian gave fans a look into her relationship with Kylie Chi, revealing that they got married in 2020.

In a long Instagram post including 10 different pictures and videos of them together, O'Brian threw in the video showing their engagement. They took a picture together over a huge lake as O'Brian held a ring in her hand, surprising Chi as she dropped to one knee and proposed.

In her caption, she thanked the people who captured that moment while also combatting the online hate she and Chi were seeing:

"A certain entity surprise made Katy the subject of a pride post yesterday, resulting in a lot of hate being sent her way. Anyways, here’s a bunch of photos/videos of us gaying each other in a real life. Happy pride! Also, thank you @papaborneo and @peghanmittis for capturing the moment Katy proposed! Also, also, that is a very old video. We got married in 2020"

On July 22, 2020, Chi shared a post celebrating her wedding to O'Brian, which came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic being such a prominent issue, the pair's only option was "to get married in a stadium parking lot" before having a picnic afterward:

"Apocalypse wedding! I wasn’t sure what to write because it’s such an odd thing, but screaming dramatically about the end of days seems like the epic flair our love demands. Because COVID is so bad in LA, all the courthouses are closed and the only option is to get married in a stadium parking lot. Thank you @ixela_chi and @basen71 for joining us on our adventure, especially sister for making the after wedding picnic so cute!"

She also admitted that married life "feels exactly the same as before," sharing all her love for O'Brian and giving her another "I do" after their marriage:

"Married life feels exactly the same as before. Katy, I already loved you more than I could bear. I searched for you my whole life and from the moment of our first kiss I knew there was no way I was ever letting you go. I love you, Katy. I do, I do, I do!"

O'Brian shared a post celebrating her wedding, explaining how the pair had to "push [their] celebration plans to next year (2021)" due to COVID-19. Instead, they had a small wedding at the ticket booth at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, finally tying the knot after years of trying:

"We were hoping to have a wedding this year, but due to COVID we had to push our celebration plans to next year and do a very very mini wedding this year at a ticket booth at the Honda Center. I’ve been calling Kylie Chi my wife for some time and now it’s official!!! I have been asking her to marry me everyday for the last several years... so now I have to come up with something new... give me babies perhaps?? [pictures by] @ixela_chi and thank you soooo much @jordanpaige.x for fixing up my quarantine hair"

Kylie Worked as an Assistant on Several Shows

While O'Brian and Chi have experience in front of the camera, Chi also has experience behind the scenes.

Her IMDb page lists credits for Chi as an executive assistant on 2022's Gordita Chronicles and an "assistant to producer" on 2019's Dollface.

Additionally, a post on X (formerly Twitter) indicates she likely has uncredited work on other productions as an assistant.

While commenting on a separate situation from a different project, Chi shared how she's been "an assistant at studios, production companies, and on the creative side," teasing how much work she's put in over the years:

"FANS, PLEASE READ! I have been an assistant at studios, production companies, and on the creative side. I have never once seen the face of the person with actual final decision making power. I’ve seen my showrunner go to battle w/ execs. Sometimes she won, sometimes not, but what’s crazy is that the network execs she dealt with weren’t even the ones with final say. The corporate structure protects the people with real power from facing these discussions. Whatever writer or actor you’re attacking online, is most likely just as upset as you"

Kylie & Katy Own a Dog and Two Cats

A big part of O'Brian and Chi's lives together is their work with animals, whether their own pets or through fostering other animals.

One of their dogs is named Hei Hei after the comedic chicken from 2016's Moana. Chi wished him a happy birthday in January, commenting on how this was her first dog as well:

"Happy birthday, Hei Hei!!! It’s been two years since we watched your mom push you outta her vag and slurp down your birthing sack on the floor of our little apartment. Even though you were the only pup in the litter that wouldn’t let us pick you up, and you were craziest of the bunch, I knew that you were meant to be my first dog. You have grown into the sweetest girl and the fiercest little guard dog and I’m so thankful to have you as my constant companion. You are never allowed to grow old and die! Hei Hei for president 2024!"

The pair also has two cats, Feral Willy and Miso, that have been in their lives for the last few years.

Along with those three pets, O'Brian and Chi regularly foster other animals, helping find them permanent homes while watching over them in the intermediary.

Chi shared a picture of one of those animals in April 2023 — a five-year-old husky hit by a bus.

Kylie Is a Big Advocate for Social Issues

Outside of her work on movies, Chi is passionate about her work as an advocate for issues in today's social climate.

Most recently, she and O'Brian stood on the front lines of the WGA writers' strike that dominated headlines through Summer 2023.

She shared images of early studio offers for compensation for Hollywood writers, although she was not pleased with what was presented then.

More recently (February 2024), Chi shared images from a public mourning ceremony (known in Hebrew as a Shiva) to remember the loss of both "Palestinian and Israeli life" as part of the highly public conflict between the two countries. She demanded a ceasefire and shared sympathies with both parties.

How To Follow Kylie Chi Online

Those looking to follow Kylie Chi online can do so on X (@TheKylieChi) and Instagram (@TheKylieChi).

Read more about other actors on The Direct:

Who Is Agni Scott? 4 Things to Know About Find Me Falling Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Who Is Ali Fumiko Whitney? 4 Things to Know About Find Me Falling Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Who Is Oona O'Brien? 5 Things to Know About Cobra Kai's Devon Actress - Wiki Bio Details