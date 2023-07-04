Ant-Man 3 Removed Bill Murray Scenes That Change the Whole Movie (Photos)

Marvel Studios just revealed the first proper glimpse of Bill Murray’s cut scenes in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which would’ve offered fans a very different movie.

Murray’s role was a big mystery going into the franchise's third entry. Eventually, audiences learned that the iconic actor was playing a fringe comic character named Krylar—one who didn’t even make it very far into the film

In a previous interview, Ant-Man 3 actress Katy O’Brian shared details on how at one point in the film's development, instead of being killed off, Bill Murray’s character “did a whole space pursuit and then wound up with Kang.”

The Lost Bill Murray Ant-Man Scenes

The Japanese Twitter page for Marvel Studios revealed a new behind-the-scenes look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and with it, a glimpse at Bill Murray’s deleted scenes.

The first new clip takes place during an alternate version of the scene between Scott Lang, Kang, MODOK, and Cassie.

Marvel

The new featurette shows Murray’s Krylar standing on what seems to be the same platform, with both MODOK and Kang behind him.

Marvel

The video then sees Murray throw a mystery alien off the cliff.

This seems to happen before Kang sends Paul Rudd’s hero to get the villain’s Multiversal core.

Marvel

The second brief new clip shows another version of Katy O’Brian’s Jentorra’s big prison break.

Marvel

At one point and time, Krylar was part of the same prison scene, but it’s unclear what the character would‘ve been doing.

Either way, Murray living that long certainly wouldn’t present a significantly different version of Quantumania.

Marvel

The entire clip can be seen below:

Shrinking Bill Murray’s Quantumania Role

It’s truly a shame that Bill Murray’s role was shrunk so much. Knowing how he actually shot more significant scenes, which were then completely scrapped, makes it hurt even more.

While it’s hard to imagine that Krylar’s fate would’ve changed the movie enough to alter its divisiveness amongst critics and fans, more Murray couldn’t be a bad thing.

In the same interview where she revealed details about Bill Murray’s cut scenes, Actress Katy O’Brian made mention of Marvel Studios “adding stuff to the script until the last day of shooting.”

While reshoots are often a usual part of the process, they aren’t always so extensive. On top of Murray’s Krylar being significantly reworked, Quantumania’s entire ending was reshot just a month before its release.

At the end of the day, Marvel Studios could find any number of reasons to bring back Bill Murray’s Krylar in a future project—even if for just another quick Multiverse gag.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now streaming on Disney+.