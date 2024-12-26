Here's When Kraven the Hunter's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Theatrical audiences are skipping out on Sony's Kraven the Hunter, and those waiting for a home release may be wondering when it will start streaming.

Sony is reportedly planning to end its Spider-Man spin-off universe with Kraven the Hunter, which is currently bombing at the box office.

The Aaron Taylor-Johnson flick hit theaters on Friday, December 13, and has only earned $42.8 million worldwide in its first 10 days, leaving it on track to be one of the lowest-grossing Marvel movies ever

When Will Kraven the Hunter Release on Digital?

Sony Pictures

Kraven the Hunter was only recently released in theaters on Friday, December 13, meaning plans for its home debut have yet to be officially announced.

First up for Kraven's home viewing journey will be its digital release, where the Sony-Marvel blockbuster will be available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Perhaps the best way to predict when Kraven the Hunter will be released at home is by comparing the theatrical-to-digital window of Sony's other 2024 movies, which have ranged between 30 and 46 days:

Madame Web : Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days later)

: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire : Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (46 days later)

: Bad Boys: Ride or Die : Theatrical: June 7, 2024 Digital: July 23, 2024 (46 days later)

: Fly Me to the Moon : Theatrical: July 12, 2024 Digital: August 13, 2024 (32 days later)

: It Ends With Us : Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Digital: September 24, 2024 (46 days later)

: Venom: The Last Dance : Theatrical: October 25, 2024 Digital: December 10, 2024 (46 days later)

:

If Kraven the Hunter falls in the same range, the Spider-Man spin-off should be released for digital purchase in mid-to-late January 2025.

When Will Kraven the Hunter Release on Streaming?

In 2022, Sony reached a deal with Netflix to bring its latest movies to the streamer in the "Pay 1 Window" - referring to a movie's first streaming or TV destination after releasing in theaters and for purchase at home.

While Sony has yet to confirm a Netflix release date for Kraven the Hunter, looking at theatrical-to-streaming windows for the studio's other recent movies helps predict when it could premiere:

Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days later)

: Madame Web : Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days later)

: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire : Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Netflix: July 22, 2024 (76 days later)

: Bad Boys: Ride or Die : Theatrical: June 7, 2024 Digital: October 8, 2024 (123 days later)

: It Ends With Us : Theatrical: August 9, 2024 Digital: December 9, 2024 (122 days later)

:

As Kraven the Hunter is struggling to gain traction at the box office (after receiving five major criticisms in its overwhelming negative reviews), the Spider-Man spin-off may come to streaming rather quickly.

As such, the movie will likely have a theatrical-to-streaming window similar to Madame Web, which would leave its Netflix drop in early-to-mid March.

However, it could come around early-to-mid April if Sony follows a window closer to recent releases such as It Ends With Us and Bad Boys: Ride or Ride.

Regardless, Kraven the Hunter will likely be streaming on Netflix in spring 2025.

But when will Kraven the Hunter join other Marvel movies on Disney+?

Netflix will not be the final destination as, after completing its "Pay 1 Window" on the streamer, Kraven the Hunter will leap Disney+, following a deal reached between Sony and the House of Mouse in 2021.

The multi-year deal began with Sony's 2022 theatrical slate and Morbius was the studio's first Marvel movie to come to Disney+ under the agreement.

The controversial vampire flick came to Disney+ on March 1, 2024, around 18 months after it debuted on Netflix on September 7, 2022.

Assuming Kraven the Hunter arrives on Netflix in spring 2025, it ought to begin streaming on Disney+ during fall 2026, possibly in October or November.

Kraven the Hunter is now playing in theaters worldwide.