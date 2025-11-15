Disney+’s Kingdom Hearts Replacement Series Gets Renewed For Season 2

Disney+'s Kingdom Hearts replacement has been renewed for Season 2, and production has already started. Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation only just hit the Disney-owned streamer in mid-October, bringing with it an epic Disney crossover story told through the narrative lens of a Japanese high school drama. The anime story has been divided into three parts (or seasons), with each adapting the story of the hit Twisted-Wonderland mobile game.

Hot on the heels of Twisted-Wonderland's third episode hitting Disney+, the Disney-themed anime provided fans with an update on Season 2. According to a new video centered on the series, production has already begun on the show's second batch of episodes.

"Season 2 "Episode of Savanaclaw" Animation Project in Progress," the show's official social media account wrote in a post on X, showing off several scenes from the hit anime.

This is the first production update fans have gotten on future episodes of the Disney series since its official renewal in late October. To coincide with the streaming show's debut, it was announced that it had been renewed for two additional seasons, concluding after a three-season run.

However, with production seemingly already underway on Season 2, that could mean the anime's sophomore effort may be closer than fans initially expected.

The Disney crossover anime has captured fans across the studio's storied history, bringing reimagined versions of beloved Disney characters in a gripping high school drama, but it has resonated specifically with those who love the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

The hit series of Square Enix RPGs has captured the hearts and minds of gamers over the last 20 years, as it mixed the beloved anime trappings of the Final Fantasy games with the storied history of Disney IP.

With word on the incoming Kingdom Hearts IV still relatively mum, and no sign of a Kingdom Hearts animated series ever happening, Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation has filled that void for longtime fans of the Disney-anime crossover formula.

When Will Twisted-Wonderland Season 2 See the Light of Day?

Disney

Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation appeared to be just getting started on Disney+, which is an exciting prospect for fans who have been craving this kind of unique take on the classic worlds of Disney.

With Season 2 in production (and Season 3 already announced to be happening), it looks like Disney and anime studio Yumeta Company are hoping to strike while the iron is hot with more episodes of the fantastical streaming romp.

No release timing for Season 2 has been announced yet, but fans can likely expect it to arrive sooner rather than later. Sometimes anime series can take years between announcement and release (read more about 2025's biggest remaining anime here); however, that does not look like it will be the case with Twisted-Wonderland.

Season 1 of the series consisted of only four episodes. If Season 2 were to be a similar length, then a release sometime in the next year seems entirely achievable. This would then likely be followed not too soon after with the show's third and final season sometime in the year following that.

Season 2 will once again center on the students of Night Raven Academy, a magical, otherworldly boarding school (akin to a Disney-themed Hogwarts) inhabited by unique anime takes on classic Disney characters.

After adapting the first chapter of the Twisted-Wonderland manga and game story with Season 1, Season 2 is said to bring the "Episode of Savanaclaw" storyline to life, once again centering on main character Yu as she contends with a new ghostly threat at school.