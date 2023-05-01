Kevin Feige Reveals 1 Guardian Actor Who Is 'One of the Best' at Marvel

At the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 global press conference, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shouted out one Guardians star as being "one of the best actors" in Marvel.

The third Guardians film had its official premiere on April 27 after a screening one week prior in Paris, and has been met with high praise from critics. It has been lauded for most everything about it, from its emotional story to the cast's stellar performances.

Given its 2-hour-29-minute runtime, Guardians 3 has ample room for all the fan-favorite team members to truly shine and close out their arcs, at least for the time being.

Following the premiere, Feige highlighted one actor in particular who stood out in the new movie.

Kevin Feige Gives Huge Praise to Guardian of the Galaxy

During the global press conference for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave Dave Bautista (Drax) a special shout-out, calling him "one of the best actors" in Marvel."

Feige began by highlighting two of the primary cast members absent from the press conference — Zoe Saldana and Bautista — saying that the former "kills it," and that the latter deserves "particular" mention:

"This cast, which is amazing, and the cast members that aren't here, and Zoe, who is just such a key to this, and I think kills it. And in particular, Dave Bautista."

Cutting himself off from spoiling a scene in Guardians 3, Feige alluded to one moment in particular that he said "tear[ed] us up," leading to a chorus of "aw" from other attendees at the conference:

"We watched the movie last night, and we were talking about moments that tear us up, when [Drax] watches... I'm not going to give anything away, but he gives an expression in the movie."

Feige explained that watching that scene made him think Bautista had evolved into "one of the best actors that [they've] ever gotten to work with:"

"I literally am like, not only is Drax one of the best characters in the MCU, written by James, but I think Dave Bautista has become one of the best actors that we've ever gotten to work with, and I just want to give that shout out."

Nathan Fillion, who moderated the discussion, added that Bautista has "turned into an amazing actor," referencing the Drax performer's lack of extensive acting background prior to Guardians of the Galaxy:

"I really enjoy when people who are not coming from an acting background ... really knock it out of the park. He's turned into an amazing actor."

Could Guardians 3 Be Bautista's Best?

Just under a year before the movie's debut to the general public, Bautista teased that Guardians 3 could be his last venture as Drax.

There were strong implications that this meant his character would die in the movie, or at least leave the Guardians team by the end of the film.

As such, Feige's particular praise for him in the newest movie means so much more than just a compliment, as it is highlighting the high note Bautista is ending on with this character.

Having appeared in every Guardians film, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, as well as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder, Bautista has turned Drax into a favorite member of the beloved team for both fans and the movie's creative team. It will certainly be a bittersweet goodbye to both the character and the actor.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.