Who Is KeiLyn Durrel Jones? 4 Things to Know About How to Die Alone Actor - Wiki Bio Details

Hulu's How to Die Alone puts KeiLyn Durrel Jones into the spotlight as viewers hope to learn more about the rising star.

How to Die Alone stars Sonic the Hedgehog's Natasha Rothwell as a woman who decides to take her life into her own hands again following a near-death experience.

The first four episodes debuted on Hulu on September 13, and September 17 and 20 will bring two new episodes each day to close out the season.

KeiLyn Durrel Jones Biography Details

KeiLyn Durrel Jones

KeiLyn Durrel Jones Graduated from Tisch at NYU

29-year-old KeiLyn Durrel Jones (born September 11, 1995) has an impressive academic resume. He graduated from New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts in 2015.

Founded at NYU in 1965, Tisch is known as one of the best schools in the United States for performing and cinematic arts. Notable alumni include Agents of SHIELD's Clark Gregg, Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard, WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen, and Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller.

After graduating, Jones remained active in the Tisch community, performing in multiple live stage shows in New York City. This included a Shakespeare in the Park performance of Troilus and Cressida alongside fellow NYU grad and Ant-Man star Corey Stoll.

KeiLyn Previously Starred in Succession, Chicago Fire, and More

Originally coming out of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Jones has a few dozen credits on his resume, starting back in 2008.

One of his first appearances in a major series or movie came in 2015's Jessica Jones, in which he was seen as a male EMT in Season 1. Other single-episode stints came on shows such as Chicago Fire (Season 9), Evil (Season 3), and The Equalizer (Season 1).

One of Jones' biggest roles to date came with a five-episode run in HBO's Succession, in which he played the character Remi. Remi was one of Kendall Roy's (played by Jeremy Strong) closest acquaintances and part of his brain trust across Season 3 and Season 4.

KeiLyn Instantly Connected with Natasha Rothwell on How to Die Alone

KeiLyn Durrel Jones takes on a key supporting role in How to Die Alone as the character Terrance. Terrance is a casual workplace friend of Natasha Rothwell's Melissa, and he has a job as a baggage handler at the airport.

Speaking with ScreenRant about his time on the show, he heaped immense praise on Rothwell, noting how good he felt about their chemistry after their first readthrough.

The two even "brought each other to tears" while acting their material, forming a connection almost instantly:

"Well, early on from the first chemistry read, even though it was on Zoom, we were 3000 miles apart, we really connected. I told myself going into the audition that if I just had a good connection and did well in the audition, that I could just walk away feeling good about myself, and I did. We literally, in the acting of it, brought each other to tears. And so once we met in person, it just felt like old friends and she's such a great leader, a great writer."

Jones called Rothwell "a brilliant mind, brilliant comedian, [and] brilliant actor" while describing her and his experience working with her:

"She's a brilliant mind, brilliant comedian, a brilliant actor, and so she's so easy to fall in love with. So once you get into the muck with her as actors, we like to get in there and muck around in the mud and play and it is just like summer camp in cold-ass Toronto."

KeiLyn Will Next Star in the Michael Jackson Biopic

Up next on Jones' list of credits is a role in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic titled Michael, as announced by Deadline in March 2024.

Jones will portray a Jackson 5 security guard named Bill Bray, who eventually becomes a confidante to the young rising pop star. Other major actors in the film include Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, and Laura Harrier.

This new film is set to explore Jackson's early life, including his high moments and the darker side of his time in the spotlight. It will also include several recreations of his most memorable musical performances, although the specific songs and concerts are not yet known.

Jones celebrated his casting in the movie on Instagram by posting a picture of the Deadline article announcing his casting.

How to Follow KeiLyn Durrel Jones Online

Those looking to keep up with Jones online can do so via his Instagram page (@keylin_em_softly).

The first four episodes of How to Die Alone are now streaming on Hulu.