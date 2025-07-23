Keanu Reeves Is an Angel of God In Trailer For New Lionsgate Movie Good Fortune

Fans of Keanu Reeves can finally see the beloved actor in his true form: an angel. No, not the angel of death he is known to be in the John Wick franchise, but an actual angel of God.

Reeves plays a well-meaning but inept angel named Gabriel, who decides to take a break from saving distracted drivers to help Aziz Ansari (who also directed and wrote the feature) Arj, a down-on-his-luck, poor man trying to keep his head afloat. In an effort to try and convince Arj that money can't solve his problems, Gabriel swaps Arj's life with that of Seth Rogen's Jeff, a rich tech bro, who suddenly finds himself having to live the life of those he once considered beneath him.

The movie was actually first shown off to audiences way back at CinemaCon 2024 (It did also get a mention at Lionsgate's 2025 presentation as well). However, its release is now right around the corner, with the movie set to hit theaters on October 17, 2025.

Good Fortune's first teaser debuted back at the end of May, and audiences seemed to eat it up. Thankfully, the full trailer is finally here, and it gives fans a much clearer idea of the hilarity they can expect when Lionsgate's new movie releases:

To celebrate the release of the trailer, stars Aziz Ansari and Keanu Reeves released a fun social media video the day before its release that played out a fun skit between the two.