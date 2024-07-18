Here is the scoop on Kazuto from The Boyfriend on Netflix.

In The Boyfriend, a group of nine men search for true love while living under one roof together. The series is significant for serving as Japan’s first dating program with a cast of all gay men.

Kazuto is one of the nine contestants on the show looking for romance.

4 Fun Facts About The Boyfriend’s Kazuto

The Boyfriend

Kazuto Is a Japanese Cuisine Chef

27-year-old Kazuto (whose birthday is on March 12) certainly knows his way around a kitchen. He works as a chef and a manager at an izakaya (a casual, comfortable Japanese restaurant).

In a reel that Kazuto posted to his personal Instagram, he’s seen preparing a tasty-looking dish made with crab:

Kazuto Has His Own YouTube Channel

Kazuto has taken his personality to the world’s most popular video-sharing platform, YouTube. The content he shares primarily consists of vlogging, and to his credit, he has been pulling strong viewership numbers with over 13 thousand subscribers.

Kazuto’s channel name is Arasa Gay No.5, and his videos are, naturally, in Japanese. He also uploads with reasonable consistency. One of Kazuto’s most recent videos can be seen below:

Kazuto Is Looking for a Life Partner on The Boyfriend

On The Boyfriend, Kazuto is on a quest for love and romance. He hopes to find such things among his eight co-contestants. As of writing, The Boyfriend still has several more episodes to release on Netflix, so it’s impossible to know if Kazuto’s endeavor was successful.

As for what he’s looking for in a potential partner, Kazuto’s wants are both simple and heartfelt. He described an ideal situation on the show:

"So if he is asleep when I get home and we could sleep together, I would be very happy."

Kazuto Is a Popular Choice on The Boyfriend

Kazuto has experienced his fair share of romantic entanglements in the already-aired episodes of The Boyfriend.

These include interactions with fellow participants like Alan, who was instantly attracted to Kazuto. However, the latter believed that the former was coming on a bit strong for his liking, and ultimately, the two wound up as friends.

Additionally, Usak and Kazuto were paired. Usak, who at first felt like a misfit during his time on the series, eventually revealed his feelings for Kazuto, who thought Usak was out of his league. Usak has since departed from The Boyfriend.

Finally, something brewed between Ryota and Kazuto, even though Kazuto initially felt overwhelmed after his dealings with Alan.

How To Follow Kazuto Online

For those who wish to see more of Kazuto, he is on Instagram. (@kax._.too).

