Judy Reyes Reveals If She's Leaving High Potential for Scrubs

TV actor Judy Reyes finally commented on whether she is leaving High Potential for the incoming Scrubs revival. In recent years, Reyes has become known to more TV audiences for her work as Selena Soto on the hit ABC comedy High Potential; however, she was making viewers laugh until they were blue in the face long before that, playing head nurse Carla Espinosa in Scrubs.

According to Reyes, she will be able to make time for both High Potential and Scrubs, and there is actually an active effort behind the scenes to ensure that. In an October 2025 interview with TV Line, the actress revealed that "Because they're both ABC shows, they've gone out of their way to make sure that I'm available for both:"

"I'm so grateful. Because they're both ABC shows, they've gone out of their way to make sure that I'm available for both."

With the fan-favorite medical comedy Scrubs returning to screens soon, some fans began to worry that the 58-year-old star would not have time to balance both roles, meaning she would have to leave High Potential before an eventual third season. According to these quotes from Reyes, though, that is not the case.

All this conversation would be for naught, though, if High Potential is not greenlit for a third season. As of writing, the ABC comedy has not been renewed. And the Scrubs revival has only been given the go-ahead for a single upcoming season. So, these comments are all hypothetical, but it could come to pass if both shows get picked up for more episodes.

On the prospects of more High Potential specifically, Reyes told Decider, "That depends on the viewers whether or not there’s a Season 3:"

Q: "Kind of to switch back to 'High Potential' just for a bit… is there any word on a potential Season 3 at this point? Do we still have to wait a little bit?" A: "That depends on you guys! That depends on the viewers whether or not there’s a Season 3. I would hope so. Everybody at ABC and Hulu and Disney is so excited about this premiere, so I guess it’ll depend on how everybody receives the show."

High Potential Season 2 is ongoing, and Scrubs will return to screens after more than 15 years away, with the series due to start on Wednesday, February 25.

Will Judy Reyes' ABC Double-Feature Come To Pass?

ABC

Over the next month or so, fans may get dueling Judy Reyes performances on ABC. When Scrubs Season 11 kicks off, High Potential Season 2 could still technically be airing (read more about High Potential Season 2 here).

High Potential's first season ended in early February, so there is a chance the series is over before Scrubs returns to air. But if it goes on any longer than last time, it will be all Reyes, all the time on the Disney-owned network.

What will be interesting to watch is whether the network keeps doubling up on Reyes' parts over the next couple of years. As mentioned, the Scrubs revival has only been given a single-season order to this point, and there's been no word on whether a High Potential Season 3 will happen.

There has been a notable uptick in ratings for High Potential Season 2, so it feels like there's a decent chance a third batch of episodes will be rubber-stamped by the network. Then, if Scrubs fans show up for the reboot the way they have been saying they would since it was originally announced, it would have to get a second-season order.