The Joker Just Became Pregnant In DC Comics (Photos)

Among the first DC comics released in 2023 is the fourth issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing, and in it, the Joker becomes pregnant and has a son.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing is a series by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico that began in 2022 and is currently ongoing. As the title suggests, it stars the infamous Batman villain Joker, "setting out on his most bizarre caper yet."

The fourth issue was released on Jan. 4, 2023, and its backup story, Knocked Upside Down!, includes what may be among the strangest stories DC has told to date.

The Joker Becomes Pregnant

The backup story in the fourth issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing sees the titular Batman villain become pregnant and give birth. And if that was not far enough out there, the mother of the Joker's child is the magician-hero Zatanna.

DC Comics

The pregnancy was a result of Zatanna casting a spell on the Joker after he tried to persuade her to start a family with him. In her classic backward speak, Zatanna cast a spell that would ensure that "no one else will ever have [the Joker's] baby." However, her true meaning was twisted around in the enactment of the spell, such that the Joker himself would have his own baby.

The Joker wakes up — in a Wonder Woman bed, at that — and finds himself suddenly pregnant. Interestingly, until someone else pointed it out to him, the Joker did not even seem to realize what had happened.

DC Comics

When the Joker is looked at by Doctor Phosphorous, an established DC supervillain, the doctor tells him "I don't even know where the baby is going to come out from down here." After attempting to push, the Joker solves that mystery by suddenly vomiting up a brown substance.

DC Comics

The mud-like substance forms into a child, whom Joker claims as his son. Said offspring develops an appearance almost identical to the Joker's own, prompting them both to look at the other and think "he's so handsome."

DC Comics

The Joker Gave Birth to a Child, Now What?

Of the many questions fans have about this backup issue, "What comes next?" is surely among them.

Since this story is a backup, there is no guarantee that the next issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing will pick up where this one leaves off, especially given the big, cursive "The End" at the story's conclusion.

Regardless, DC Comics might have a new character to play with — albeit one who may just have one of the most outlandish origin stories in comics history.

Perhaps fans can expect an eventual team-up between this mini-Joker and Duela Dent, who has the superhero name "Joker's Daughter" but is not the Joker's biological child.

Further, Zatanna was only given one panel to react to these events. Though the heroine has seen some unbelievable things throughout her years, her reaction is likely not limited to the look of surprise shown in the issue's final panel.

The fourth issue of The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing is available for purchase in comic book shops.