Johnny Depp Plans Hollywood Return With 2 Upcoming Movies

Johnny Depp is on his way back to the big screen with appearances in two new Hollywood movies.

After a major downfall in the industry over the last few years due to his legal troubles with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is seeing a new light for his career. While he was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and lost multiple other jobs, Depp now seems to be getting back on track.

Rumors have hinted that Disney wants Depp to reprise his iconic Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but that could still be some time out.

In the meantime, Depp already has other major jobs lined up, which should bring plenty of anticipation for fans who want to see him in starring roles again.

Johnny Depp's 2 Confirmed Hollywood Movie Roles

Johnny Depp

Reports have confirmed Johnny Depp is set to star in two new movies set for theatrical releases. However, neither one has a confirmed production or release timeframe.

Carnival at the End of Days

In December 2023, former Monty Python member and director Terry Gilliam shared his ambition to cast Johnny Depp as Satan in his new movie, Carnival at the End of Days, with Variety. He is co-writing the movie with Christopher Brett Bailey.

Gilliam summarized the story as the following while at the Red Sea Film Festival:

"God wipes out humanity and the only character who wants to save them is Satan, and Johnny Depp plays Satan."

The director described Depp's Satan as the "one character who's trying to save humanity" as God wipes out humanity for destroying Earth:

"This is a simple tale of God wiping out humanity for fucking up his beautiful garden Earth. There's only one character who's trying to save humanity and that’s Satan, because without humanity he’s lost his job and he’s an eternal character and so to live without a job is terrible. So he finds some young people and he tries to convince God that these young people are the new Adam and Eve. God still gets to wipe out humanity. It’s a comedy."

Day Drinker

Per Variety, Depp and fellow Pirates of the Caribbean star Penelope Cruz were confirmed to star in the new action thriller, Day Drinker.

This will be their fourth movie together following their work on Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express.

Day Drinker highlights a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker before they both find themselves deep in a criminal underbelly.

Marc Webb is in line to direct this movie for Lionsgate. Webb is best known for his work on both The Amazing Spider-Man movies and this year's live-action Snow White remake (see more on the dislike-bombing for the Snow White trailer here).

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson teased "a highly commercial concept" with crazy twists in this movie while praising Webb, Depp, and Cruz for their expertise in bringing everything to life: