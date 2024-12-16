Disney appears set to reboot a movie franchise that featured Johnny Depp less than a decade after its last release.

Depp has been something of a controversial figure over the last few years due to the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Now, with the public viewing him in a far more favorable light again, the prospects of him returning to acting seem much more viable.

Much of that discussion surrounded the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, even garnering commentary from a now-high-ranking government official. However, a recent report indicated that another popular franchise of Depp's may be set to move on without him.

Disney Rebooting Franchise Formerly Led by Johnny Depp

Disney

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Disney plans to reboot the live-action Alice in Wonderland franchise.

Reportedly, Stargirl director/writer Julia Hart is in line to direct and write a Queen of Hearts origin story for Disney, centering on the Alice in Wonderland villain.

It is currently unclear whether this project is meant to be a Disney+ movie, a Disney+ series, or a theatrical Disney release. It also reportedly will not be connected to Johnny Depp's live-action Alice in Wonderland films.

This comes over eight years after the release of Disney's Alice Through the Looking Glass, Depp's last time playing the Mad Hatter, which hit theaters on May 27, 2016.

Where Will We See Johnny Depp Return?

While the Alice in Wonderland franchise is now being rebooted without Johnny Depp, there's a chance fans may see him back on the big screen soon. For the record, although Depp has a few credits in the last few years, he has not been in any major franchises since being fired from his role in the Fantastic Beasts saga.

Reports indicated Disney wants Depp back to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a potential sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. This would be the first Pirates movie since 2017, and a script is reportedly in the works behind the scenes.

Outside of the new Pirates film, fans are still waiting to see where Depp could pop up next for another major role on the big or small screen.

All things considered, even with the news of this Alice in Wonderland reboot, Depp could have an opportunity quite soon to rebuild his public image to where it was at the height of his fame.

Both of Johnny Depp's Alice in Wonderland movies are streaming on Disney+.