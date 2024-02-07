Pirates of the Caribbean 6's Johnny Depp Replacement Rumor Gets Bashed by Elon Musk

Following a rumor regarding a potential replacement for Johnny Depp in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6, X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk didn't hold back his opinion.

On February 4, film insider Daniel Richtman reported on his Patreon account that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still in development by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott.

In addition, plans for the leading role have shifted, with The Bear's Ayo Edebiri now rumored as a potential star for the film.

According to Richtman, Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan was initially considered the leading contender, but plans have continually changed.

Elon Musk Bashes Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Rumors

Elon Musk replied to an aggregated rumor from Daniel Richtman's initial report about Ayo Edebiri potentially starring in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 with "Disney sucks."

The post that Musk responded to (by Unlimited L's) did not credit Richtman or accurately convey some of the rumor's details.

Richtman wrote that plans were changing and "the new protagonist is now a black female lead named ANNE (could be a codename)."

Meanwhile, Unlimited L's stated that "The character she is being considered for is named Anne and It’s possible this character could be based on real-life pirate, Anne Bonny, who was an Irishwoman."

Nevertheless, why would this report lead to Musk sharing his negative feelings on Disney?

Elon Musk's Fight Against Disney (Explained)

In November 2023, leading major advertisers like Apple, Disney, and IBM suspended their ads on X.

This came from mounting concerns over hate speech and relaxed content moderation policies on X. Musk specifically faced backlash for endorsing an antisemitic post, leading to criticism of the platform's advertising placement and a subsequent defamation lawsuit against Media Matters for America.

Musk later questioned Disney's advertising choices on Meta's platforms, accusing Disney CEO Bob Iger of endorsing inappropriate content, pointing out what he believed to be a hypocritical situation.

In more recent news, the fight against Disney has ramped up, with X (owned by Musk) funding ex-The Mandalorian star Gina Corono's lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, which alleges wrongful termination and sex discrimination over her firing from the series.

Before the "Disney sucks" post about Pirates of the Caribbean, Musk posted on X to offer legal support for individuals who experienced discrimination from Disney.

While he noted that the Disney Inclusion Standards document he posted was sent to him from an "anonymous source," the chart was covered by The Hollywood Reporter in September 2020.

There has been no official announcement of a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 film, but the expectation is that the franchise will no longer include Johnny Depp.

