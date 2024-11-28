Arcane voice actor Jason Spisak has found himself at the center of an online controversy following a series of viral allegations.

Spisak was a part of both seasons of the hit Netflix TV series, playing the dastardly Silco, a scarred revolutionary living in the series' scuzzy undercity.

While Silco was technically a part of the show's second season, he played a much bigger part in Season 1, serving as the show's primary antagonist through its first eight episodes.

Silco Voice Actor Controversy Explained

Jason Spisak

A particular viral social media post has landed voice actor Jason Spisak, who played Silco in Netflix's Arcane series embroiled in controversy.

The allegations relating to the actor seem to come from a video on TikTok (that has since been deleted), calling the Arcane star a "creep:"

"Okay, Silco's VA is a creep wow."

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) preserved screenshots from the video, with one post in particular amassing over 24,000 likes on the platform

This stems from a series of allegations from back in 2022, accusing Spisak of grooming an underaged fan.

At the time, social media user IAmTheTruth shared screenshots of an alleged account of a fan who had reportedly been in contact with the Arcane star. According to the claims, this unnamed fan had engaged in lengthy conversations with Spisak, talking in private WhatsApp groups and eventually dating each other.

The grooming claims ended up being false, as it was revealed the fan in question was of legal age (22 at the time they began talking). However, that did not stop the backlash against the Silco actor.

Many fans online continued to voice their disdain for Spisak, claiming that even though the fan had been of legal age when he had approached them, the age gap between the two was concerning and that the actor's status created a possibly problematic power balance.

Allegations continue to emerge surrounding Spisak, with some detractors claiming the actor had made it a habit of reaching out to young female fans online (particularly those who were members of the Arcane and League of Legends cosplay community).

While a contingent of fans have turned their back on the Silco voice actor, some continue to defend Spisak, saying that there was no wrongdoing and that the relationship between him and Temp was between two consenting adults.

It is claimed Spisak previously responded to these allegations on X, but the account where they were posted has been made private, meaning his posts are now private and cannot be seen by the public.

Arcane is streaming now on Netflix.