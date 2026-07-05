Jason Momoa Wants DC Studios to Cast His Girlfriend in 1 Major Superhero Role

Jason Momoa doesn't know how to do anything halfway. When it became clear that the curtain was about to close on Zack Snyder's DCEU, he immediately started petitioning the powers that be at DC Studios for another gig. The whole underwater hero shtick was old, though, so Momoa set his sights on an intergalactic outlaw with a few screws loose.

James Gunn gave the green light to the Supergirl production team to bring Momoa in as Lobo, and now that the movie is finally here, the actor is joining his co-stars on the press junket to promote it. Of course, Supergirl isn't the only subject Momoa is fielding questions about. His girlfriend, Adria Arjona, came up during one interview, and he immediately threw her hat in the ring for one of DC's most coveted roles.

While sitting down with Screen Rant, Momoa discussed DC characters he thought would have a good rapport with the Main Man. Wonder Woman was brought up, and it was easy for the interviewer, Ash Crossan, to pivot to Arjona.

Momoa didn't confirm outright that the actress, who recently landed a role in the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, was playing the Amazon. However, he didn't deny it either when he started gushing about her.

Lucasfilm

Arjona shot to the top of many fans' wish lists for Wonder Woman as soon as they heard a DC movie reboot was happening. Her work in Star Wars: Andor only added fuel to the fire, as she portrayed the rebel spy Bix Caleen, who had to fight to survive in a war-torn galaxy.

Miraculously, it seemed like everyone's dreams were coming true when Arjona joined the cast of Man of Tomorrow. But initial reports claimed she was playing Maxima, an alien ruler with an axe to grind against the film's villain, Brainiac. That development seemed to take her out of the running for Wonder Woman and opened the door for another actress to grab the lasso.

There's been a bit of uncertainty creeping around the internet since the initial announcement, though. Gunn, who's behind the camera on Man of Tomorrow, hasn't confirmed whether Maxima is actually in the film. Fans have also pointed to the fake names used during Superman's production as evidence that DC Studios has a knack for keeping its cards close to the vest.

All the world knows for certain is that Arjona is in the highly anticipated follow-up and that a large contingent wants her to play Wonder Woman. But Momoa might want to be careful about backing that horse because his antihero doesn't have the best track record against Diana Prince.

Lobo Has A Complicated History With Wonder Woman in DC Comics

DC Comics

Being an intergalactic outlaw means that Lobo takes his talents all over the galaxy. Kara Zor-El is going to run into him at a seedy bar in Supergirl, which, by all accounts, is somewhere he frequents. The comics take a similar approach, having Lobo turn up all over the place and serve as a thorn in many heroes' sides.

Superman is probably Lobo's biggest rival, and that will carry over into the DCU, as Momoa already confirmed the two characters have interacted (via Fandango). Wonder Woman doesn't take to the stars nearly as often as the Man of Steel does, making her run-ins with Lobo few and far between.

2025's DC K.O. presented an opportunity for the two to face off. In the Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson story, members of the Justice League were forced to participate in a tournament that would provide them with enough power to face off against an upgraded Darkseid.

Wonder Woman and Lobo drew each other's name and participated in a three-round gladiator match. It took some time for the heroine to get used to her opponent's dirty tactics, and she lost the first round. However, she bounced back in a big way, winning the final two battles and taking home gold.

While it's a bit too early for the DCU to put together a tournament featuring all of its heroes and villains, there's still a chance it makes sense down the line. After all, Darkseid is set to be part of the upcoming Mister Miracle animated series that will be part of the DCU continuity. Tom King even hyped up the actor they cast to play the iconic villain.

Obviously, without confirmation from Gunn regarding Arjona's role in Man of Tomorrow, this whole situation is an example of putting the cart before the horse. But Momoa could've easily shut the whole thing down when he was asked about the connection between his girlfriend and Wonder Woman. Instead, he played coy, like so many superhero actors have done in the past when trying to throw people off the right scent.