James Gunn Splits the Fanbase With New Reveal About Superman's Emotions

James Gunn's comments on a key Superman scene have drawn the ire of DC fans. The 2025 DC Studios film, written and directed by Gunn, introduced David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in the new DCU. Critics and fans praised Superman for its tone and heart, which captured the optimism and lightheartedness of the character's comic-book roots.

This sincerity was captured in both Corenswet's performance and Superman's dialogue, and fans particularly noticed it in a scene between Clark and Lois, when he tells her he is going to turn himself in to the DOJ. Clark adds that he hopes they will take him to wherever Krypto has been stashed, because even though he doesn't consider him a good dog, he fears the dog is "alone" and "probably scared."

Superman: "Maybe they’ll take me wherever they took the dog. I don’t know how else to find him." Lois: "It’s a dog." Superman: "Yeah, and he’s not even a very good one, but… He’s out there alone. And he’s probably scared."

Some fans questioned whether Clark was quietly referring to himself while talking about Krypto's emotions. At this point in the story, the people of Earth have turned on Superman after decoding the sinister message from his parents, which reveals that he was sent to rule Earth. The hero is at his lowest point, but this scene proves his compassion, as he's still concerned about finding Krypto despite everything imploding in his own life.

DC Studios

On Threads, a fan asked James Gunn whether the dialogue in this scene allowed Clark to "imply how he feels himself." Gunn responded on Threads that he felt this perspective was incorrect, saying, he's "not feeling sorry for himself."

James Gunn: "He's primarily feeling empathy for a dog - and letting Lois know why he's about to take drastic measures - not feeling sorry for himself."

These comments caused division among fans. Another user chimed in on the post, telling Gunn, "you missed the point," reasoning that Clark's history is what makes him feel empathy for Krypto, to which Gunn responded this was misguided as this kind of empathy would make Superman a "narcissist:"

Tobystime: "You missed the point. Superman is all human and all alien. He clearly remembers feeling different, lost and alone. And that's why he has empathy for the dog." Gunn: "The point is, Clark is willing to move mountains even for a dog he mostly finds irritating and he has empathy for all creatures great and small. Someone who has empathy for others solely based on their own experiences is a narcissist - they're not really feeling for the other, they're feeling for themselves. That's absolutely not what Clark is experiencing here. He's truly scared FOR Krypto."

Gunn's responses have divided the fandom further, with users on X calling the Superman director out for his perspective on the scene. @DailyTvPablo questioned Gunn's final comment, saying "Is that not how empathy works?"

@newmetrohaven criticized Gunn as being unable to "fathom empathy:"

"Not surprising that an old white man can't fathom empathy so much he pretends it's intrinsic while simultaneously lacking it in its entirety."

@McJunegrand agreed, saying that Gunn's "idea that empathy is intrinsic" ends up "[taking] away the heroism" of Superman:

"The idea that empathy is intrinsic instead of based on personal experiences is ridiculous and takes away the heroism of the character. Empathy is no longer his choice, but something that's built within him. Absolutely stupid.

However, some fans agreed with Gunn's perspective, arguing that it would be impossible for Superman to have empathy for everyone he saves if it weren't intrinsic. @omarchyos said, "he's absolutely right," and that if "Superman only helps those he can empathize with he wouldn't try to save everyone:"

"He's absolutely right though. If Superman only helps those he can empathize with, he wouldn't try to save everyone. His empathy can't be self referential."

Another fan, @cdstuff, also agreed with Gunn's comments, adding "[Clark] is not just mainly saving Krpto because 'he sees himself' in him:"

"What's wrong with what he says? He's just saying that primarily he wasn't thinking about himself when wanting to save Krypto and that shows how good and kind-natured of a person Clark is, and he's not just mainly saving Krypto because 'he sees himself' in him."

The debate has divided the fandom over which interpretation of the scene - and Superman's empathy in general - is the correct one.

Fans Are Divided Over Superman's Empathy

Superman's empathy has often been considered one of his greatest powers, as it is something his enemies often lack and motivates him to be Earth's savior without any bias or pride. However, this scene has raised questions over the source of Superman's empathy in the DCU.

Some fans have called others out for debating Gunn on this topic at all, such as @MrN0b0dyN0where, who said they were "annoyed" that someone online was trying to tell the writer of the film what they meant in a scene:

"Honestly I’m more annoyed that someone is telling the writer of the film 'No, I actually think THIS is what you meant.' Like… no??"

James Gunn has often been willing to engage in debates about his films, like this one, on social media. In this instance, he has made it clear what his intention with the Superman scene was and that he believes the character's empathy is intrinsic rather than backstory motivated.

In the end, this argument over Superman's empathy will never have a clear winner, as art is subjective and audiences are free to read into the film what they wish, and choose whether or not they wish to accept Gunn's reasoning.