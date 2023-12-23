James Gunn Confirms What We All Suspected About His New Lex Luthor's Appearance

Thanks to James Gunn, fans now have a better idea of what to expect from Superman: Legacy's Lex Luthor's appearance.

Set to release in 2025, Superman: Legacy isn't only the first film of DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters but a new, younger take on the iconic comic book property.

Joining the likes of David Corenswet as Superman and Lois Lane's Rachel Brosnahan is Nicholas Hoult, the latest actor to play iconic Superman villain Lex Luthor.

James Gunn Talks Lex Luthor's New Look

The Direct

In addition to James Gunn announcing that Nicholas Hoult had been cast as Lex Luthor for Superman: Legacy, the director and CEO also confirmed that this Lex will be bald:

Q: “Will he be bald?”

Gunn: “ofc”

While a bald Lex is in step with the Superman comics and part of the villain's signature appearance, he hasn't always been hair-free in live-action.

For instance, the DCU's most recent Lex Luthor star, Jesse Eisenberg, sported a full head of hair throughout Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Also, in Gunn's own casting confirmation, he noted that he and Hoult had discussed a Lex Luthor "that will be different from anything you've ever seen before..."

But now, and as fans expected from the director, it's confirmed that this "different" Lex has nothing to do with his hairline.

In addition and true James Gunn fashion, the director had further information to share about the future film.

When asked about Superman star David Corenswet and how he's doing, Gunn had nothing but praise, posting, "I love that guy! Fully immersed."

In addition to Lex's appearance, Gunn also shared new details about Corenswet's Superman suit:

Q: “Will his Superman suit be more classic, modern or something totally new and different?” Gunn: “All of the above.”

When asked about the odds of a new logo sequence for DC Studios, the CEO revealed that "It will change with the DCU;" regarding whether the DC Elseworld's lego will also differ from the main logo, he confirmed, "Yes that's the plan."

James Gunn's Vision for Superman: Legacy

As of writing, much of James Gunn's vision for Superman: Legacy is currently a mystery.

However, it appears that the writer, director, now studio head is aiming for something fresh but, as fans expected, with respect to the hallmarks of the Superman property.

While it's true that Gunn has never failed to bring his own style and swagger to a comic book project, his assurance that Lex Luthor is sticking to his original look is only the latest example of Gunn's commitment to utilizing signature Superman folklore.

For instance, the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary has said Corenswet's Clark Kent is "a reporter. He's at the Daily Planet" in Legacy.

And despite the cast featuring other superheroes, such as Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern, Gunn claims the 2025 film isn't a cameo fest or an attempt "to set up separate projects in the franchise" but actually "revolves around Superman and Lois."

The question now is just how traditional or original Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor role proves to be in this Superman and Lois story, and if James Gunn will share more about his vision for the Man of Steel's archnemesis in the coming months.

Superman: Legacy arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.