After a stellar start in theaters, audiences wonder when they can stream It Ends with Us at home.

It Ends with Us stars Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar and got off to a hot start during its opening weekend, earning $50 million domestically.

Baldoni also directed the new film that covers the serious domestic violence story of Lily Bloom, played by Lively.

Considering the popularity of Colleen Hoover's novel, which the movie is based on, it shouldn't be surprising that many fans have already gone out to see the new film.

When Will It Ends With Us Be Available Online?

It Ends with Us

It Ends with Us will be available to purchase and rent online before its eventual streaming release on Netflix.

This film was distributed by Sony Pictures, which gives audiences a window into how long they'll wait until it's available to watch from home.

A few recent examples by Sony Pictures point to a wide 30-60-day range following its theatrical release:

Anyone But You Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days later)

Madame Web Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days later)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (46 days later)



However, as one may assume, these theater-to-digital windows vary based on box office results, both immediate and long-term.

It Ends with Us is projected to be a major hit for the studio, especially considering the low to moderate budget the cast and crew were working with.

Factoring in a possible 60-day theatrically exclusive window, It Ends with Us is projected to his digital marketplaces on October 8.

It's important to note that a digital release in September isn't out of the question if its box office returns shrink significantly.

When Will It Ends With Us Start Streaming on Netflix?

Recent Sony films have generally been released on Netflix approximately 120 days after their theatrical premiere, with box office bomb outliers like Madame Web bringing that window down to 90 days:

No Hard Feelings : Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days later)

: Dumb Money : Theatrical: September 15, 2023 Netflix: January 21, 2024 (114 days later)

: Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days later)

: Madame Web: Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days later)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Theatrical: March 22, 2024 Netflix: July 22, 2024 (122 days later)



Given that It Ends with Us was released in theaters on August 9, it’s expected to become available on Netflix around early December.

A more specific estimate would be Saturday, December 7. However, as noted, the 120-day theater-to-Netflix window can vary.

As It Ends with Us continues to play in theaters, it will be interesting to see how high the box office totals go, possibly extending the wait for eager viewers at home.

It Ends with Us is now playing in theaters.