Meet Isabel Gravitt: 4 Things to Know About 'Friends and Neighbors' Tori Actress

Star Isabel Gravitt is making waves with the release of Your Friends and Neighbors.

The new Apple TV+ drama stars Mad Men actor John Hamm as a wealthy financier who begins stealing from his neighbors after being fired from his job.

Gravitt plays the teenage daughter of Hamm's Andrew "Coop" Cooper, who is directly affected by her father's new criminally inclined ventures in the neighborhood.

Biography Details on Isabel Gravitt (Age, Filmography & More)

Her Acting Career Started at Walmart

Before appearing in hit streaming series like Your Friends and Neighbors, Isabel Gravitt started her acting career at Walmart (of all places).

The 21-year-old (born August 19, 2003) Whittier, California native discovered acting during a family shopping trip to the American retail chain While cruising the aisles that day, she happened upon information for an acting school set up in the store's front lobby.

"It was called Barbizon," Gravitt recalled in a 2025 interview with Glamour, telling the story of how, at just seven years old, seeing that booth ignited a spark for her:

"It was called Barbizon, and it was one of those things, like, ‘Your kid is going to be a star! Come on over and we’ll show you."

She continued, saying that at that moment, she "was obsessed," knowing that was "what [she wanted] to do for the rest of [her] life":

"I immediately was like, This is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I was obsessed with memorizing lines and doing monologues and the drama of it all. I ended up falling in love with it."

The Apple TV+ did not find superstardom right away, though. She spent many years honing her craft, getting role after role, and slowly working her way up the call sheet."

"I was around 14 when I got my first recurring guest-star appearance", she remarked, calling the experience she has had with acting a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity:"

"It’s taken a bit to get here, which has just made me even more grateful. I was around 14 when I got my first recurring guest-star appearance, which was so exciting. I was such a shy child and just ended up falling in love with acting. I’m so grateful. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Isabel Gravitt Had Some Teenage Struggles

Isabel Gravitt has been outspoken about some struggles she faced in her teenage years.

She relates these moments of strife in her teens to her Your Friends and Neighbors characters, saying that her on-screen character might not exactly reflect "present-day Isabel, but 17-year-old Isabel... that's what I tapped into a little bit:"

"I drew from a lot of my own teenage experiences of feeling misunderstood. I feel like every 17-year-old has this innate, like, a little bit of a rage, a little bit of 'I’m mad at the world, no one gets it, no one understands me.' So I feel like that’s probably not present-day Isabel, but 17-year-old Isabel kind of related to, that’s what I tapped into a little bit."

Even though Gravitt has said how much she loves acting and is grateful for her career so far, the five-foot-eight actress admitted that there was a point as a teenager when she might have wavered on acting as a career."

"In high school, I did go through a little bit of a phase where I was like 'don't want to act,'" Gravitt told Glamour, reminiscing about feelings of low self-confidence:

"In high school I did go through a little bit of a phase where I was like, 'I don’t want to act.' I had braces and acne, and I was so awkward. I was like, 'I don’t belong on the screen right now. Let’s be honest. I shouldn’t be up there.' I was just kind of dealing with high school experiences, so I took a step back for a second. I was doing this health academy at my school, and I was focused on speech therapy. So if I weren’t an actor, I think I would be working toward being a speech therapist."

Career Before 'Friends and Neighbors'

Before appearing on Your Friends and Neighbors, Isabel Gravitt amassed a solid list of credits on her resume.

At just 21, she has already appeared alongside big-name stars like Noami Watts and Reese Witherspoon, taking on roles in hit series like The Watcher (read more about The Watcher here), Little Fires Everywhere, and American Housewife.

Gravitt has also started a modeling career as a model for the international IMG Models management group.

She Did Tennis Training for Friends and Neighbors

To make her performance (which included hitting the clay at times) believable, Isabel Gravitt specifically did tennis training for her role in Your Friends and Neighbors.

Talking to Glamour, Gravitt mentioned that she may have lied about her tennis experience in her audition, telling the producers she was a "beginner" when she ha" "hit a ball once:"

"In my audition, I was like, 'I’m Isabel Gravitt, and I’m a beginner. I can do beginner tennis stuff.' But that’s not the truth. I think I hit a ball once and thought, You know what? I’ll be able to do it. It’s fine."

So, to sharpen her skills on the court, Gravitt revealed she was enrolled in the John McEnroe Academy:

"They took me to the John McEnroe Academy, which was absolutely ridiculous. I was like, What am I doing here? I had amazing coaches. I was super lucky. I had one day of all the tennis stuff, and we went through it super quickly, but I got absolutely worked by Jon Hamm, because he’s such a good tennis player. But the way that it translated on screen, I’m very proud of it. I can sleep now."

How To Follow Isabel Gravitt Online

Fans looking to follow Isabel Gravitt on social media can find her on Instagram at @isabel.gravitt.

Your Friends and Neighbors is just one of many big-name series coming to Apple TV+ this year.