Up-and-coming 21-year-old actress Isabel Gravitt has a bright future ahead of her following a stellar performance in Dead Sea.

The 2024 horror film stars Gravitt as Kaya, a young adult who must fight for her survival after she and her friends are rescued from a jet ski accident in the middle of the open ocean by a fishing trawler. Things take a turn when Kaya learns the dark intentions of the captain of the trawler.

The film establishes Gravitt as a promising lead actress following an already impressive career.

Who is Isabel Gravitt? Biography Details

Isabel Gravitt Used to Model

Like many young actors, Gravitt has worked as a model alongside her acting career. She was part of Freedom Models LA's talent roster as a teenager and appeared in various campaigns, including a shoot for Lemon Head LA.

Before Dead Sea, Isabel Starred in Little Fires Everywhere

Before her leading role in Dead Sea, one of Gravitt's most prominent credits was in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere.

Gravitt appeared in four episodes of the series as April Jarvis, the contentious love interest of Elena's (Reese Witherspoon) younger daughter Izzy (Megan Stott). One of April's major scenes involves a spin-the-bottle game, where she and Izzy are matched up and coerced into kissing in a closet, only for them to be discovered and outed.

Along with Little Fires Everywhere, Gravitt's acting career has included roles in Cucuy: The Boogeyman, In Search of Fellini, and American Housewife.

Isabel Got Her The Watcher Role Very Last Minute

Another of Gravitt's major roles was in Netflix's The Watcher, a horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan that involves a family being stalked by a mysterious watcher.

Gravitt stars in seven episodes of The Watcher as Ellie Brannock, the daughter of Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts). Throughout the series, Ellie begins dating Dakota, the person her parents hire to be the night watch over their house.

Despite having such a large role, Gravitt got the part in The Watcher very late in the process, revealing to Fab TV that she had to move to New York with her family last minute:

"It was interesting, because it was last minute. It was, 'You got the part. You gotta go." So, just moving to New York for six months, it was insane, but I had my family with me so it was great."

Unfortunately, despite the series' success, it doesn't look like The Watcher Season 2 will be released on Netflix any time soon.

Isabel Will Next Star in Your Friends and Neighbors

Next on the docket for Gravitt is a role in Your Friends and Neighbors. The Apple TV+ series is led by Jon Hamm who plays Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who resorts to stealing from wealthy residents in upstate New York to keep his family's lifestyle afloat.

Gravitt was cast alongside Donovan Colan and it has been reported by Deadline the two will play siblings, potentially as part of Coop's family.

This is the only upcoming project confirmed on Gravitt's slate, although the actress was previously attached to the Witch Mountain Disney+ revival series alongside Bryce Dallas Howard. Unfortunately, the series was confirmed to no longer be moving forward.

How To Follow Isabel Gravitt Online

Those wanting to follow Isabel Gravitt's journey online can find her on Instagram at @isabel.gravitt.

Dead Sea is available to stream on Hulu.