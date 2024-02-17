The Watcher Season 2 Gets Disappointing Release Update

Those waiting for any sort of imminent release for The Watcher Season 2 on Netflix just got some bad news.

Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, this series was given a second season order by Netflix in November 2022 mere weeks after Season 1's premiere.

Given the extended time since its announcement, some believed the show would be primed for a 2024 release as a part of the streamer's tentpole lineup.

The Watcher Season 2 Will Miss 2024

Netflix

According to a new report, The Watcher Season 2 has been pushed out of 2024, with a 2025 release more likely.

The hit Netflix series appeared as a part of a list of projects from the streamer (published by Deadline) that will skip 2024, showing up alongside Xo, Kitty and The Recruit.

As it stands, it is currently unknown when The Watcher will go into production on its sophomore effort.

Executive producer Eric Newman told Radio Times in January, that he "cannot" say anything about the next batch of episodes:

"I can say nothing other than we're very excited about the prospect of another season of The Watcher. That's all I can say. I'd love to say more, but I cannot. And certainly, given that that's a different partnership, I would be speaking without my partners present. So next time, [when] we're all in a room together with Ryan [Murphy] and Ian [Brennan], we can talk about 'The Watcher.'"

Star of the series Naomi Watts revealed to Entertainment Weekly, "[she has not] heard anything more [about the show]," likely indicating filming is still months away:

"I know they said yes to the next series, but I haven't heard anything more."

While it still may be a little while before The Watcher Season 2 gets in front of cameras, the fact that people like Eric Newman are talking - albeit under the guise of secrecy - about it says the ball is at least rolling towards a production start date.

If production can get started on the series sometime in late spring or early summer, then a release in early 2025 seems most likely.

Given it has been nearly two years since Season 2 of The Watcher was first greenlit, Netflix will likely want to get this series out as soon as possible, and a Q1 2025 debut feels like a natural fit if it is not on the cards for 2024.

What Could Happen in The Watcher Season 2?

As plot specifics for The Watcher Season 2 remain behind lock and key, fans have begun to speculate what exactly will happen next in the Netflix thriller.

The most logical next step for the series to take would be finally unveiling who the titular Watcher is.

Season 1 ended with this mystery left unsolved, as Naomi Watts' Nora Brannock and Bobby Cannavale's Dean Brannock continued to be stalked by the unnamed figure.

According to Watts, they "still don't know" who the Watcher is in the series, and she is excited to find out (per Entertainment Weekly).

Seeing as the story is technically based on real-life events, there are some hints at where the show could go next.

Though he has not been revealed as such, John Graff (played by Joe Mantello) is loosely based on the real-life serial killer John List, and could potentially be the center of Season 2.

Perhaps it is Graff who has been pestering the Brannocks, and while it is terrifying not knowing who is stalking the family, revealing it is a notorious bloodthirsty criminal could be even more scare-inducing.

The Watcher Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.