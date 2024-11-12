Is Kingda Ka Closing? Here’s What We Know

Six Flags Great Adventure's Kingda Ka—the world's tallest roller coaster—may be closing soon, leaving fans concerned about whether they will ever get to brave the intense ride again.

According to Six Flags' website, Kingda Ka stands 456 feet tall, making it the world's tallest coaster. The ride cars reach a top speed of 128 miles per hour, making it the fastest coaster in North America.

For many roller-coaster enthusiasts, visiting Great Adventure for a ride on the Intamin-manufactured Kingda Ka is a bucket-list experience, given its height, speed, and status.

Is Kingda Ka Closing?

Six Flags Great Adventure

It is possible, though not officially confirmed, that Kingda Ka will close without an announcement during Six Flags Great Adventure's upcoming offseason.

The word "possible" is important, though. In response to inquiries about whether the world's tallest roller coaster took its last ride on November 10, Great Adventure customer service has said these are false.

X (formerly Twitter) user @hawkvandelay posted images of a conversation they had with a customer service representative from Six Flags, who specified that "the ride will continue to operate," even if "signs around the ride" indicate otherwise:

"In relation to the recent rumor about Kingda Ka, we want to clarify that the ride will continue to operate. While there may be some signs around the ride that suggest refurbishment work could be underway, we have not received any official updates or communications indicating that Kingda Ka is being permanently closed. Therefore, at this time, there's no reason to believe that the ride will be shut down for good."

Many online feel that it would be shocking for Six Flags to close its biggest ride of all time and not tell the public, so some struggle to believe the rumors. However, there is reason to believe that the ride will be shut down permanently during the upcoming off-season.

Coaster Studios shared the rumor on YouTube at the end of October. In a comment on a more recent video, they said, "After the video was posted, we learned more and more" information that supported the rumor.

Additionally, @CoasterSpotting on X posted about the topic as early as September, and a Reddit post discussed it in early November.

However, the rumors alone are not the reason Kingda Ka may be closing. Instead, reports from those visiting Six Flags Great Adventure add to the credence.

When @hawkvandelay shared the responses to the customer service inquiry, he added that there were "cranes on site, employee ride parties, marking all over."

November 10's final ride—considered by those who believe the rumors to be the ride's final day in operation—was filmed by many observers on the ground, who applauded once the coaster ended and the riders disembarked.

@ParkProsCole said their visit on November 10 "removed any doubt in my mind that Ka is indeed coming down:"

"Being at Six Flags Great Adventure today removed any doubt in my mind that Ka is indeed coming down. I think a lot of you on here are going to eat crow, which is sad because all folks were trying to do was help you out lol."

They explained on X that they saw "somber mood/body language from employees working the ride" and that if people asked about the closure rumors, they were "all but confirming" it. He also noted that there was a dismantled ride car visible, seemingly scrapped for parts:

"Somber mood/body language from employees working the ride, who were all but confirming the rumor when people would ask about it. In the other station there's a dismantled train that looks like it’s been scrapped for parts. On top of info from people I trust."

@aiddoescoasters commented that he had "never seen a ride crew work this hard in my life" and that there were far more frequent safety checks of the cars:

"I have never seen a ride crew work this hard in my life I have also never seen trains get cycled on and off the track every like six cycles to ensure that all the trains are in good working order"

Some people visited Great Adventure on November 10 to send the ride off. Still, whether it was the last day remains to be seen officially. With the offseason in full swing, the park will not be open again until Sunday, November 16 (during the offseason, it is only open on select weekends), and fans may get additional clarification then.

Why Might Kingda Ka Be Closing?

With Kingda Ka being a beloved and iconic roller coaster, fans may be confused about why it could be closing down.

Some rumors suggest that it is simply receiving a refurbishment, which is usually the fix for safety, comfortability, and/or aesthetic wear and tear over time. However, many believe that the ride is entirely shutting down and not being patched up.

Still, those could be why it might be closing, though it does leave fans wondering why not refurbish it since it is so well-loved.

In July 2024, Six Flags and Ceder Fair merged, and with the merger came promises of major changes. The merged company now operates 42 amusement parks, and Kingda Ka's potential closure could be a money-saving measure.

Additionally, though it owns what some may consider the strongest amusement parks in the country, the newly merged Six Flags and Cedar Fair could be looking to compete with theme parks like Disney and Universal. A theme park theoretically has one cohesive theme tying the park together, while an amusement park is a park with rides, even if the rides are individually themed.

World records are one key way amusement parks stand out from the sometimes more elaborate theme parks, and Kingda Ka exemplifies that. With that in mind, it could be torn down to be replaced by something even bigger—perhaps a coaster that marks the tallest and fastest in the world rather than the tallest in the world and the fastest on the continent.

Again, though, since Six Flags has not given any official word, this remains speculative. As all fans know, the ride could be operational on their next visit.