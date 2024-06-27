Promotional material for a new Halloween movie titled Halloween Aftermath started speculation amongst fans on whether the horror movie is set for a 2025 release.

Speculation About 2025 Halloween Aftermath Movie

Viral posts on Facebook are teasing the release of a new Halloween movie, Halloween Aftermath, in 2025.

The poster features franchise villain Michael Meyers's disheveled mask as it has been seen on past posters, along with the title below it. "Evil is always near" can be read directly above the title.

Fans can see the full poster for Halloween Aftermath below:

Halloween Aftermath poster

Unfortunately, this poster and any news about Halloween Aftermath are fake. As of writing, there are no official plans for a new Halloween movie to be produced after 2022's Halloween Ends.

Will a New Halloween Movie Be Made?

While there are no plans to make another Halloween movie, talk of a potential new outing started following Halloween Ends' theatrical debut.

Producer Jason Blum confirmed to ComicBook that an arrangement was made "for three movies...with Michael Meyers," and he even wanted to extend that agreement after the most recent film:

"We made an arrangement for three movies. We had a three-picture marriage with Michael Myers. I would love to extend it. If Malek [Akkad] would like us, I'd love to extend it, but we're very busy making sure the third movie is spectacular because that's our immediate job and if it goes beyond that, I'd be thrilled. But there are currently no plans for us to be involved after this third movie."

After that film (per Deadline), the IP rights were transferred back to producer Malek Akkad, and the TV rights were eventually sold to Miramax.

Miramax Television signed a wide-ranging deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series. The deal also includes a first-look agreement on other television projects for the international marketplace.

Deadline spoke with Miramax head Marc Helwig in March 2024 about progress being made on the series. He explained how the studio is "on a fast track" with the project, calling it "a big priority" as they hope to fill out the creative team roster soon.

Helwig described the Halloween franchise as "a big world," but he did not want to change the ending in Halloween Ends after it closed off that saga:

“It’s a big world, so I don’t think that is an opportunity to go off the back of that.”

Rather than spinning off from more recent adaptations, the plan is to deliver "a creative reset" and move from "the original film" for this new story:

"The foundation of it is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven’t really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them. It’s a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations."

Read more about other rumored projects below:

Is Vader's Fall 2024 Disney Plus Series Real or Fake? New Show Speculation Explained

Is a Live-Action Atlantis Movie Releasing Soon? New Speculation Explained

Is Jenna Ortega's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Movie Real or Fake? Release Speculation Explained