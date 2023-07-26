Marvel Reveals Historic Funko Set for Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, and his Iron Man alter ego, were just given yet another Funko Pop! figure—but this time, it's a tad historic.

Funko consistently pumps out new merchandise for fans who love collecting everything MCU.

Recently, the first wave of figures for The Marvels was revealed, which showed a Binary Carol Danvers and a family of Flerkens. Not long before that, Werewolf by Night Funkos were finally unveiled as well.

Now, Funko is looking to expand its Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings.

New Historic Iron Man Funko

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man just got a historic figurine from Funko Pop! celebrating both Tony Stark and his previously-owned Avengers Tower.

The Infinity Saga-branded set, titled 'Avengers Tower & Iron Man', comes with both Avengers Tower and Iron Man suited up and ready to fire his repulsors. This is the very first Marvel set in the Funko! Town line.

Marvel

The Avengers Tower included shows its prime form during the days of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The last audiences saw the tower, it was under construction and new ownership in Spider-Man: Homecoming—though, who now holds the deed remains a mystery.

Marvel

The suit featured in the new Funko! Towns is actually the one Tony Stark wore during Age of Ultron, aka, the Mark XLIII.

Marvel

What Other Marvel Funko! Towns are Next?

As is usually the case for merchandising and Marvel, the possibilities for more Funko! Towns from the MCU are endless.

It would be surprising if Doctor Strange and the Sanctum Santorum weren’t next on the company’s list. Then they could also do Avengers HQ from the team’s later days.

Then there’s all of Wakanda, where there could be countless Funko! Town pieces.

As for Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man, this is sure to be far from the last time his character gets more marketing love. Hopefully, he’ll even return to the big screen at some point in the future.

While Downey Jr. might not be Iron Man anymore, fans can currently catch him as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which is now playing in theaters worldwide.