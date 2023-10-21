The streaming release date for Insidious: The Red Door may have been revealed thanks to a new report.

The Red Door came out in theaters back in July, marking the fifth installment in the long-running Insidious franchise.

Starring Patrick Wilson and Rose Bryne, the terrifying blockbuster earned a respectable $188 million at the worldwide box office (on a $16 million budget) which was enough to become the highest-grossing film in the series.

Now that the movie is done with its theatrical run and has officially come to digital, fans are waiting with bated breath for a streaming debut.

Sony

If a new report is to be believed, Insidious: The Red Door could be coming to streaming imminently.

According to WhenToStream, the horror smash hit is expected to come to Netflix on Saturday, November 4.

This would be exactly 120 days after the movie's July 7 theatrical debut and 96 after it came to digital, which would be in line with other Sony Pictures movies from the past year.

Adam Driver's 65 had the exact same theatrical-to-streaming window, coming to Netflix 120 days after its March 10 initial release

Additionally, the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (which hit theaters back on June 2) is set to launch on the streamer on Tuesday, October 31, 151 days after its theatrical debut.

This Netflix release marks the end of The Red Door's initial release plan, after having already come to physical (Blu-ray and 4K UHD) on September 26.

While no official announcement for Insidious: The Red Door's imminent Netflix release has been made public, it seems highly likely this reported date is, in fact, real.

The movie's theatrical-to-streaming window falls in line with other Sony Pictures titles from the past year. And - given the studio's existing partnership with the streamer - it makes sense that Netflix would be the first place it shows up.

However, one caveat to all this is the incoming end of what some deem 'Spooky Season.'

With Halloween just days away and The Red Door's reported streaming release coming early in November, one could argue Sony is missing out on a stellar promotional opportunity for the film with it dropping on or slightly before All Hallow's Eve (a.k.a. October 31).

If the film is ready for a streaming release, then why wouldn't the studio want to cash in on some horror-tinged hype with audiences already in the mood for something scary given it's October?

Perhaps Sony Pictures has a deal where movies can only come to streaming at least 120 days post-theatrical release, meaning no matter how hard it tries, the studio could only do so much to get Insidious: The Red Door on the platform in time for October 31.

Insidious: The Red Door is available for purchase digitally and physically now.