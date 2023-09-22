The Equalizer 3 Gets Imminent Online Release Date (Report)

Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 will soon be available to watch at home via an online purchase.

The latest Equalizer film has grossed $135.2 million at the worldwide box office, the worst total in the franchise's nine-year history.

However, its $76.5 million domestic total is the third-highest for any Sony Pictures movie in 2023. It falls behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Insidious: The Red Door.

Watch The Equalizer 3 Online

Star Wars

The Equalizer 3 will be available to purchase online starting on Tuesday, October 3, according to When To Stream.

It's currently available to pre-order for $24.99. Following The Equalizer 3's September 1 release date, the film lands online just 32 days after opening.

When Will The Equalizer 3 Stream on Netflix?

Following an agreement between Sony Pictures and Netflix, every film distributed by the studio will be available to stream on the popular service. The agreement was specifically for the pay-one period directly following a film's run in theaters.

Recent Sony films like Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto or Adam Driver's 65 have been distributed in theaters by Sony then later made available to stream on Netflix.

The Equalizer 3 now joins a Sony waitlist of films set to eventually be released on Netflix. Summer flicks like Spider-Verse 2, Insidious: The Red Door, and No Hard Feelings are all expected to land on the service later this year.

Nailing down an exact streaming date can be tricky as studios are notoriously unpredictable, but Sony films have had a trend in their theatrical-to-streaming window since 2022:

Bullet Train - August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days)

- August 5, 2022 - December 3, 2022 (120 days) Lyle, Lyle Crocodile - October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days)

- October 7, 2022 - February 4, 2023 (120 days) A Man Called Otto - December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days)

- December 29, 2022 - May 6, 2023 (129 days) 65 - March 10, 2023 - July 8, 2023 (120 days)

For those counting, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is approaching the 120-day mark on September 30, but there's been no official word on when it will begin streaming.

Shifting back to The Equalizer 3, it may begin streaming on Netflix on December 30, 120 days after opening in theaters.

Of course, there is some wiggle room that could send The Equalizer 3's streaming date to early 2024.

The Equalizer 3 is now playing in theaters and will be available to purchase on digital platforms on Tuesday, October 3.