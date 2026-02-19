How To Get To Heaven From Belfast: Every 'Derry Girls' Cast Member Who Appears (Pictures)

Netflix's How to Get to Heaven from Belfast brings back several Derry Girls cast members who portrayed prominent roles in the brand-new comedy thriller series in 2026. The eight-episode series revolves around three longtime friends, namely Saorise, Robyn, and Dara, who reunite following the tragic death of an estranged member of their friend group from high school. The trio's reunion ultimately led to a series of unfortunate events, dark revelations, and realizations about what truly happened to their past friendships.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is made by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, and there are already key similarities between the two shows, such as their strong focus on female friendships and their Northern Irish settings. While both shows are not set in the same universe, McGee used this opportunity to include several actors from Derry Girls and include them in the cast list of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

Every Main Derry Girls Cast Member Who Appears in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast

Sinéad Keenan - Robyn / Aideen

Netflix

Sinéad Keenan plays a prominent role in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast as Robyn, a member of the core friend group who is constantly on the edge of a breakdown because of being a mother of three kids and her seemingly unsupportive husband. Among the trio, Robyn is the more outspoken member who helps the friend group navigate the chaos surrounding Greta's apparent death.

In Derry Girls, Kennan appeared in Season 3, Episode 3 as Aideen O'Shea, a passenger on the train during the Quinn family's trip to Belfast and someone who has ties to Orla and Erin.

Bronagh Gallagher - Booker / Herself

Netflix

Bronagh Gallagher joins the cast of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast as Booker, a character first seen in Episode 2 who is heavily involved in Greta's abduction and her ties to Heaven's Veil.

While she played a crucial role in the Netflix series, Gallagher, an Irish-born singer, only had a minor role in Derry Girls after appearing as herself during a performance in the series finale.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson - Feeney / Erin Quinn

Netflix

Another Derry Girls alum who appeared in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is Saoirse-Monica Jackson (an actress who also appeared as Patty Spivot in DCEU's The Flash). The actress plays Feeney, a secret agent tasked with eliminating loose ends from the underground relocation program. This organization is responsible for helping abused women escape dangerous situations.

Jackson reunites with Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee in the Netflix series after she played the lead role of Erin Quinn across all three seasons of the Irish comedy. In the coming-of-age series, Erin is an aspiring journalist and part of a chaotic friend group alongside Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James.

Emmett J. Scanlan - Owen / Mad Stab

Netflix

Emmett J. Scanlan (who previously worked with Henry Cavill in In the Grey) delivers a haunting performance as Owen in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Owen is Greta's husband, who is hiding sinister secrets tied to his wife's apparent death. He is also the local police chief in the Donegal area.

Scanlan previously worked with Lisa McGee on Derry Girls when he appeared in Season 3, Episode 6 as Madstab. This villainous figure accused the core friend group of stealing his place in line for concert tickets on Halloween night, leading to a confrontation with James.

Ardal O'Hanlan - Seamus / Eamonn

Netflix

Ardal O'Hanlan shows up in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast as Seamus, a quirky hotel owner from the Donegal area who helps Saorise, Robyn, and Dara navigate their investigation by providing them with lodging.

The actor appeared as a recurring character named Eammon in Derry Girls. Eammon is Orla's cousin, who has been easily influenced by his mother, Bridie, for many years.

Peter Campion - Jim / Father Peter Conway

Netflix

Jim (played by Peter Campion) is Robyn's husband, who may be deemed incompetent by some, but he clearly loves his wife despite everything.

Campion also appeared in Derry Girls as Father Peter Conway, a young priest whom the main girls had a crush on from Season 1 and initially abandoned the priesthood to begin a relationship with a hairdresser.

Eleanor Methven - Mrs. Friel / Bridie

Netflix

Eleanor Methven is part of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast as Mrs. Friel, Dara's religious mother, in the comedy thriller.

Derry Girls Season 2 introduced Methven's character as Birdie, Mary and Sarah's maternal aunt, who insulted Mary, Sarah, and Joe in Episode 4.

Maria Laird - Young Robyn / Tina O'Connell

Netflix

Maria Laird appeared as a younger version of Robyn seen during flashbacks in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

Laird returns to the world of Lisa McGee's creative works after she starred in Derry Girls as Tina O'Connell, a first-year student from Season 1 who uses her big sister to intimidate older classmates.

Ryan McParland - Feargal / Jonjo

Netflix

Ryan McParland makes his debut in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast as Feargal, Greta's mysterious brother-in-law, who may have ties to the Heaven's Veil.

McParland was also part of Derry Girls as Jonjo, a vegetable seller who interacts with the core characters and dismisses Gary Barlow's songwriting, which caused James to walk out.

Julia Dearden - Bridget / Maureen Malarkey

Netflix

Julia Dearden joins the cast of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast as Bridget, a janitor from the morgue who appeared in Episode 2.

Dearden is a mainstay of Derry Girls after she portrayed Maureen Malarkey, the elderly neighbor of the Quinns.

Conor MacNeill - Conrad / Hans

Netflix

Conor MacNeill appears as a lowly pickup truck driver in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

In the world of Derry Girls, MacNeill appeared as a thief named Hans in Season 3, Episode 1, who encountered Erin and her friends while trying to enter the University illegally.

Thommas Kane Byrne - Nurse Bosco Dunne / Fintan

Netflix

Thommas Kane Byrne shows up as Nurse Bosco Dunne in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Nurse Bosco appeared in Episode 6 as the primary care assistant of police officer Liam after he was involved in a shooting in the previous episode.

Byrne also had a minor role in Derry Girls as Fintan (also known as Fifi), a hilarious clipboard-wielding gatekeeper of the VIP suite at the Fatboy Slim concert.