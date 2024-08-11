Here's When House of the Dragon Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

House of the Dragon Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, with tensions between the Targaryens and Hightowers at a peak, a battle at Kingslanding seems inevitable. But when will that battle, and the release of House of the Dragon Season 3, happen?

Set in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones, HOTD closely follows the dramatic exploits of House Targaryen hundreds of years before Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen made her claim for the Iron Throne.

Season 3 has already been renewed at HBO, and we have some details on when it will be releasing.

When Will House of the Dragon Season 3 Be Released?

With House of the Dragon Season 3 officially announced, the big question becomes, when will the latest chapter in the hit Game of Thrones spin-off be released?

After its Season 2 premiere, HBO officially renewed HOTD, detailing plans to pursue a third season of the beloved high-fantasy epic (per Deadline).

At the time of Season 3 getting the greenlight, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Film Francesca Orsi shared the network could "not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3:"

"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for Season 3."

This came after Game of Thrones and Fire & Blood (the book the series is based on) author George R.R. Martin revealed on his blog in December 2023 that writing for Season 3 (and Season 4) had commenced:

"It was not all tromping through sets, though. I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of 'House of the Dragon.' They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough."

According to contract info obtained by Game of Thrones franchise insiders Redanian Intelligence, filming on Season 3 is set to commence in early 2025 in Caceres, Spain, meaning HBO will seemingly keep the HOTD ball rolling coming off the momentum of Season 2.

UPDATE: According to a recent interview with Variety, series producer Ryan Condal said that Season 3 will be going into production "earlyish 2025".

I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it. I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from a dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.

With an early 2025 production start date, it seems inevitable that the third season of House of the Dragon will premiere in the summer 2026.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is streaming on Max.

