Marvel Confirms Phase 5's Final Villain Has a Major WandaVision Connection

Ironheart will feature a character similar to Marvel's first Disney+ series, WandaVision. Dominique Thorne returns to lead the streaming series as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who meets enigmatic magic user Parker Robbins (aka The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos). The Hood joins a stacked lineup of villains featured in Phase 5, spanning from larger-scale threats like Kang the Conqueror and the High Evolutionary to street-level foes like Kingpin.

In a trailer breakdown with Marvel.com, Ironheart's executive producer, Ryan Coogler, shared that the new Disney+ series has DNA from several different MCU story genres, particularly Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and WandaVision. The Black Panther director revealed that Ironheart combines a "street-level show" with "cosmic Marvel," and that it has characters who represent both halves of this thematic:

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like 'Daredevil'. You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in 'Doctor Strange' or 'WandaVision'. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

With Riri representing the more street-level aspect of the show, that leaves the question of who will fill the "magic" or WandaVision/Doctor Strange-esque sides of the equation. The most obvious answer is that it will be The Hood, a known magic user in Marvel comics, who gains abilities from his cloak and pistols. With Ironheart being the final project of the MCU's Phase 5, The Hood will also be the final villain to close out this phase of Marvel.

Whether Parker Robbins could represent deeper ties to the magic side of the MCU, and potentially open doors for more of this lore to be explored, is another intriguing question heading into Ironheart.

Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, and Regan Aliyah also star in Ironheart, which is created and written by Chinaka Hodge. The series is the next MCU series on Disney+ after Daredevil: Born Again and will begin streaming on June 24, 2025.

Will Ironheart Feature Multiple Magical MCU Characters?

Marvel Studios

Those who have seen Ironheart's trailer or are familiar with the comics will know that Parker Robbins is the logical choice to represent the magic side of the show. However, the character's origins could provide an entry point for other cosmic MCU characters to be introduced in the show.

Some variations of The Hood's origin stories in the comics have the character gaining his powers from the Dark Dimension's Dormammu, which would tie him directly to Doctor Strange in the MCU. Alternatively, both WandaVision and Agatha All Along have established a storied history of witches in the MCU, and this could be somehow referenced with the inclusion of magic in Ironheart.

Another character fans have been dying to see introduced in the MCU is the demon Mephisto, which many theorized may show up in WandaVision back in 2021. That ultimately did not come to pass, but the theories around Mephisto entering the MCU have resurfaced again with Ironheart, as it's expected that The Hood may have some connection to the magical being.