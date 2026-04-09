April 2026 Will Be a Rough Month For HBO Max Subscribers

HBO Max subscribers in the US will lose access to many popular films in April 2026. Removals of content due to license expiries or new content deals are a regular part of streaming platforms' processes nowadays, but it's still frustrating for viewers when a title they're looking forward to watching suddenly disappears. That will be the case again throughout April as HBO Max removes almost two dozen titles.

This is particularly tough for HBO Max, which is home to many big films and series thanks to its status as a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery. The move also comes amid uncertainty at WBD as it enters a potential merger with Paramount Skydance.

Those wanting to watch the following films should do it soon, before the movies are removed by April 30.

All the Major Movies Leaving HBO Max in April 2026

Spider-Man

Sony Picture

HBO Max is currently home to the non-MCU live-action Spider-Man films, including Tobey Maguire's original trilogy and Andrew Garfield's two The Amazing Spider-Man flicks. The films existed in a bubble separate from the MCU until Spider-Man: No Way Home, which paid off decades of Spider-Man lore in one film and are now considered recommended viewing in the MCU.

However, the five earlier Sony Spidey films will all be absent from HBO Max by the end of the month, which comes at a similar time that Disney+ is finally set to complete its trilogy of MCU Spider-Man films.

Chronicle

20th Century Studios

Josh Trank's first superhero film, before the ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot in 2015, was the edgy found-footage film Chronicle. The 2012 superhero film put Trank on the map and helped launch the careers of Michael B. Jordan and Dane DeHaan, who starred as the teenagers who unexpectedly gained mysterious superpowers.

Ex Machina

A24

The acclaimed robot film Ex Machina, directed by Alex Garland (Civil War), earned two Academy Award nominations upon release in 2014 and is still considered a seminal sci-fi film. Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, and Oscar Isaac star in the film, which explores sentience in AI, ethics, and technological morality.

Inception

Warner Bros.

Even after 16 years, Inception is still considered one of the best films in Christopher Nolan's directing career. The high-concept sci-fi film follows a group of insurgents using dream technology to steal secrets and implant ideas in a target's subconscious.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Curzon Film

One of Yorgos Lanthimos' earlier psychological thriller films was 2017's The Killing of A Sacred Deer, starring Barry Keoghan, Nicole Kidman, and Colin Farrell. The film has become a beloved installment in Lanthimos' filmography thanks to its challenging themes and story, which follows a mysterious teenage boy who is introduced into a family that then mysteriously falls ill.

Little Miss Sunshine

Searchlight Pictures

Little Miss Sunshine is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, and even decades later, the quirky comedy is still a classic. The indie favorite stars a young Abigail Breslin as the daughter in a dysfunctional family who goes on a road trip to enter her into a beauty pageant.

Ne Zha

Beijing Enlight Pictures

The 2019 Chinese animated film Ne Zha spawned one of the most successful sequels in the world in 2025. The first film sets things up with a story steeped in Chinese mythology about a young boy who is the reincarnation of the demon orb and must choose between good and evil.

Past Lives

A24

Celine Song's beloved and acclaimed romantic drama Past Lives starred Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro in an unconventional love triangle about missed moments and past loves. The film received two Academy Award nominations in 2024.

Along with these popular titles, HBO Max will also be removing the following films by April 30, making this the last few weeks to stream them in the US:

Clone High (2002)

MaXXXine

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

All Eyez on Me

Date Night

Date Night: Extended Edition

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)

Evan Almighty

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole

Lone Star

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Practical Magic

Pride (2007)

Son of the Mask

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

A United Kingdom

These removals come shortly after another recent purge at HBO Max in March, which saw more popular titles removed from the streaming service.