HBO Max Announces Removal of 12 Beloved Movies Amid Paramount Takeover

Several movies are confirmed to leave HBO Max in the US by March 31, ahead of the impending merger of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount. HBO Max is one of the top streaming services on the market right now, but its future is in the air amid a potential Paramount Skydance buyout.

Title removals are a routine practice at streaming services as licence deals expire, leading to old content being quietly deleted and new films and series added in their wake. HBO Max has been no stranger to this over the years, but following Paramount Skydance's successful bid to acquire Warner Bros., it's not even certain there will be an HBO Max in the future.

There's no telling what HBO Max will evolve into and what kind of content it will have access to in the wake of this deal. The streamer has long been home to popular hubs featuring films and series from major IPs across Warner Bros., HBO, Cartoon Network, and more. But if it is rolled into Paramount+, as seems to be CEO David Ellison's intention, it's unclear what HBO Max will become and what will happen to existing content and licensing deals.

There will definitely be some changes as a result of the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger - assuming it is approved - and this routine purging of content could just be the start of a slew of losses at HBO Max.

Major Movies Leaving HBO Max at the End of March 2026

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

The third Alvin and the Chipmunks film, Chipwrecked, will soon be removed from HBO Max. The third title follows the chipmunks on the seven seas in another instalment of the popular animated live-action hybrid.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bodies Bodies Bodies

A24's horror comedy hit Bodies Bodies Bodies brings together some of Hollywood's hottest rising stars, including Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg, and Pete Davidson, for a weekend at a remote mansion where a party game goes horribly wrong.

Bronson

Bronson

Nicholas Winding Refn's prison drama film Bronson stars Tom Hardy as the real-life Charles Bronson, chronicling the criminal's hostage-taking incidents behind bars.

Drag Me to Hell

Drag Me to Hell

Sam Raimi's cult classic horror film Drag Me to Hell follows a loan officer who is cursed after refusing to approve a client's mortgage, resulting in three days of terror and torment.

Fay Grim

Fay Grim

Another major title soon to depart HBO Max is Fay Grim, a 2006 espionage thriller starring Jeff Goldblum and Parker Posey. The movie is a sequel to Henry Fool, and sees a woman go on a globetrotting journey to recover the confession notebooks of her husband.

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Insidious films from James Wan have become one of horror's most notable franchises. The third chapter, directed by Leigh Whannell, focuses on a new family haunted by a terrifying spirit.

Land of the Lost

Land of the Lost

Will Ferrell and Danny McBride lead Land of the Lost, a 2009 comedy sci-fi film about a scientist, an assistant, and a theme park worker who are all sucked into an alternate dimension full of dinosaurs.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The YA classic tale, The Perks of Being A Wallflower, will be leaving HBO Max on March 31. The movie, based on Stephen Chbosky's coming-of-age novel, stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, and Ezra Miller.

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Pride and Prejudice

Many adaptations of Jane Austen's seminal romance novel Pride and Prejudice have appeared over the decades, but the 1940s version was notable for casting Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier as Elizabeth Bennett and Mr. Darcy.

V For Vendetta

V for Vendetta

Before comic book movies were all the rage, V for Vendetta got the ball rolling in 2005, with an adaptation of Alan Moore's dystopian graphic novel, starring Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman.

The Watch

The Watch

Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jonah Hill, and Richard Ayoade team up in the 2012 comedy The Watch, in which they play a group of neighbors who form a Neighborhood Watch and uncover something extraterrestrial.

The Whale

The Whale

2022's The Whale earned Brendan Fraser his first Oscar for Lead Actor, for his role as Charlie, a morbidly obese reclusive man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter (played by Sadie Sink).