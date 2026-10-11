HBO Debuts New Slogan for 'Harry Potter' Show — And J.K. Rowling Approves

HBO's Harry Potter Season 1 officially has an exciting slogan ahead of its release that perfectly celebrates the young wizard's story and honors J.K. Rowling's original story. Warner Bros. is taking its second stab at adapting Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, this time in an eight-episode season, premiering Christmas Day (December 25). The Daniel Radcliffe-led first movie arrived in November 2001 with taglines like "let the magic begin" and "journey beyond your imagination," teasing the magical world to come.

Amazon officially unveiled a new range of merch for HBO's Harry Potter, including one T-shirt design that reveals the first slogan for Season 1: "The Boy Who Lived." The slogan will be familiar to fans of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World, as Harry was given that nickname after he survived Voldemort's killing curse, leaving only a lightning-bolt scar (the redesigned version of which appears behind the slogan).

The fact that this legendary title has endured to the new Harry Potter series demonstrates just how essential it is to the story, which should please Rowling for capturing such an iconic moniker when writing The Philosopher's Stone.

A second merch design spotlighted Harry's phoenix feather wand with a quote from the infamous wandmaker Garrick Olivander (played on HBO by Anton Lesser). The line is lifted straight from Harry's visit to Olivander's, upon which the wandmaker told him, "It is curious that you should be destined for this wand... when its brother gave you that scar," referring to how Voldemort carried a related wand.

Interestingly, the Ollivander quote scrawled across the T-shirt is identical to the version spoken by the late and great John Hurt in 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, not the iteration penned by J.K. Rowling in her 1997 novel (although the message is ultimately the same, with only a few word changes).

HBO

HBO's Harry Potter is bound to be a bittersweet for many, as they hear age-old quotes once spoken by British legends like Robbie Coltrane, Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, and Alan Rickman through totally different voices.

One of those moments will land as soon as the opening episodes, as Nick Frost's Hagrid breaks into the Dursleys' hideout to announce, "You're a wizard, Harry" to the young Dominic McMaughlin, setting the franchise's events into motion.

But it's not just the Hogwarts professors with the fair share of iconic lines; Arabella Stanton will tag in for Emma Watson to deliver Hermione Granger's famous, "It's LeviOsa, not Leviosah," as Ron struggles to master Wingardium Leviosa. While past actors are being replaced, hearing new renditions of these quotes should still capture the magic of J.K. Rowling's original texts from all those years ago.

HBO

The greatest benefit of expanding the Harry Potter books from two-hour movies to eight-hour TV seasons is the room to include moments, characters, storylines, locations, and quotes that didn't make the cut from the restrictive first adaptation.

One such moment occurs when Draco Malfoy challenges Harry Potter to a Midnight Duel, with Vincent Crabbe and Ron Weasley as their seconds. Advising Harry on what to do if his wand fails him during the duel (which turned out to be a trap), Ron hilariously suggested he "throw it away and punch him on the nose."

Dumbledore also has much more wisdom to offer in the books that Dexter star John Lithgow will hopefully bring to TV screens later this year, such as when he explains to Harry why the Philosopher's Stone and its immortality properties are "really not such a great thing." The Hogwarts headmaster proposes that, "To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."

It's Finally Time to Get Excited for HBO's Harry Potter Reboot

Now that DC Studios' Lanterns has concluded, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is officially the next major original series from HBO. The studio is bound to launch the Wizarding World reboot's marketing campaign into overdrive in the coming weeks with new trailers, promos, posters, merch, and announcements.

Warner Bros. and its new parent company, Skydance, have a tough task ahead in convincing general audiences that it's worth tuning in for a second take on Harry Potter, highlighting its biggest differences to the movies. For many, the most exciting change comes with the addition of new scenes that weren't in the movies or even the books, which will keep even die-hard fans speculating for a decade.

Harry Potter Season 1 will be in the final stages of post-production, while filming is currently underway on Season 2. HBO already unveiled the first official logo for Season 2 and The Chamber of Secrets, even though it isn't expected to premiere until late 2027 or early 2028, after The Philosopher's Stone is complete.