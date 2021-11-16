Hawkeye Disney+ Listing Reveals Connection to Daredevil's Kingpin Location

It seems like, just as Charlie Cox will be returning as Matthew Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk will make his way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Hawkeye.

Not only that but it's also rumored that both characters will appear in Alaqua Cox's upcoming spinoff series, Echo. One fan has noticed that a filming location for Hawkeye was previously used by Netflix's Daredevil and the Kingpin. So, could this be a chance for the series to finally, meaningfully, connect to the wider MCU?

Return to Wilson Fisk's Old Ivory Tower?

It has recently been pointed out that Hawkeye filmed scenes at the Lotte New York Palace hotel. The significance of this is that Daredevil also filmed at this hotel for its third season when Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin made a deal with the FBI and was allowed to stay in it⁠—which he also bought.

However, it's unlikely they will be the same hotel, as it was called the Presidential Hotel in Daredevil, not the Lotte New York Palace. So, unless Hawkeye also portrays the Lotte New York Palace as the Presidential Hotel, all it will have in common is a filming location.

Regardless, one other similarity both shows will have is the reappearance of D'Onofrio, who will supposedly be returning as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye.

Kingpin Holding an Auction for Tape of Hawkeye?

Matt Fraction's Hawkeye has a story about an auctioned videotape of Clint Barton committing a political assassination sanctioned by SHIELD and, ergo, the United States Government. The auction itself was held for the highest criminal bidders in a luxury hotel in Madripoor.

It's possible that the Lotte New York Palace could represent the hotel the auction is held in from the comics with it all still taking place in New York instead of the crime-filled country of Madripoor.

"Hawkeye" (2012) — Issue #4

Wilson Fisk was actually a prominent participant in this auction and even later helped fund the Tracksuit Mafia and Kazimierz Kazimierczak, played by Fra Fee in the series, to kill Clint Barton for being such an annoyance to his criminal activities.

"Hawkeye" (2012) — Issue #8

Funny enough, in the comics, the videotape was a forgery made by SHIELD intended to entrap criminals attempting to use it, but it's more than likely that the footage in the MCU will be genuine. The videotape will most definitely be showing Barton on his infamous killing spree dressed as Ronin.

In the new clip released on Disney Plus Day, exclusive on Disney+, it seems apparent that Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, and the rest of the world at large, is clearly ignorant of the horrible things Barton did when he wore his Ronin costume. Something which Bishop donned to fight crime and inadvertently made herself a prime target for vengeful criminals.

Clint and Kate might attempt to infiltrate the auction, as seen in set photos of the two dressed in fancy formal wear, but, like the comics, Bishop could get the jump on Barton and get to the tape first.

"Hawkeye" (2012) — Issue #5

In the comic, Kate Bishop gets to the tape before Barton, watching it, and seeing him kill someone. In the show, it could be when Steinfeld's Kate Bishop finds out the truth about his actions as Ronin in the worst possible way.

Facing An Echo

One more connection that Wilson Fisk will have in Hawkeye is Maya Lopez, who, in the comics, was raised by him since she was a child after her criminal father was killed—by Fisk himself. However, Fisk lies to Lopez and tells her that Daredevil had killed her father, eventually pinning her against the blind superhero in an attempt to finally put him down.

"Daredevil" (1998) — Issue #11

Echo was not aware of Kingpin's true nature and only eventually found out the truth. However, whereas in the comics it was a lie, Barton could have actually killed Lopez's father in his purge of criminals during the five-year timeskip as Ronin.

Something that won't be as easily dismissed as a misunderstanding.

It's easy to imagine that, alongside Kazi, Echo was one of the assassins hired to kill Clint Barton under the influence of Wilson Fisk, only this time, she'll be correct in her target of vengeance. Fans will have to discover how this hotel will play into the series by watching Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.