Harry Potter Movie Star Campaigns For New Role In 2026 TV Reboot

Ahead of the upcoming 2026 TV reboot of Harry Potter, a key actor from the original movies threw his name in for a possible new role.

Coming more than a decade after the original eight-movie saga ended, the upcoming Harry Potter Max series will take a new look at JK Rowling's classic book series. A new trio of youngsters will take on the saga's leading three heroes—Harry, Ron, and Hermione—as the magic of Hogwarts comes back to life.

The new series is due to hit HBO sometime in 2026 or 2027, leaving plenty of time for the iconic characters from the Wizarding World to be recast. However, considering how popular this story is, there are already actors putting their names forward to potentially be part of the action.

Alfred Enoch Hopeful For A Different Role In HBO's Harry Potter Revival

Alfred Enoch

Speaking with ScreenRant while promoting Starz's The Couple Next Door, Harry Potter franchise alum Alfred Enoch expressed his hope to play a new role in the upcoming reboot series on HBO.

Enoch is known for playing Hogwarts student Dean Thomas, making appearances in all eight original films as the Gryffindor hero.

When asked if he would like to play a new role in the series, he enthusiastically told the outlet, "I'd love that" while theorizing it could only be "a one-season job:"

"I wish I could say I learned enough to be a mentor to anyone, but I think probably they'd have to find someone else for that... I'd love that. That's good. That's only a one-season job, isn't it?"

While nobody has been officially cast in the new Harry Potter series yet, offers are reportedly out to a couple of actors for potential roles in the reboot.

Who Could Alfred Enoch Play in Harry Potter Reboot?

With Alfred Enoch now 36 years old, the best bet for a potential role for Alfred Enoch would likely be a Hogwarts teacher or Ministry of Magic official.

One potential option could be somebody like Kingsley Shacklebolt, a Ministry of Magic Auror who eventually becomes the Minister of Magic in later books. While the character was previously portrayed by George Harris in the movies, who played the character in his late 50s, Enoch could be aged up for the reboot.

Unfortunately, the Harry Potter books did not utilize many Black characters over their run. However, rumors have pointed to people of color being considered for more roles in the reboot, which could open the door for more options for Enoch.

Additionally, Enoch's potential involvement leads to questions about who else from the original films could want to take on a different Potter character this time around.

Actors like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) have all actively celebrated the franchise in recent years. It would not shock fans to see them embrace new heroes or villains (see more on potential Harry Potter recasting here).

Felton already threw his name in to possibly take over Lucius Malfoy from Jason Isaacs, playing the elder Malfoy after starring as Lucius' son originally. Lewis also spoke at MegaCon 2024 (via People) about his ambition to play Potter family friend Remus Lupin after his long run as Neville Longbottom.

Regardless of how these roles work out, many will be eager to see how these iconic characters are taken care of as the Potter saga is reborn.

The Harry Potter HBO reboot is in the early stages of development, but there is no confirmed release timeframe.